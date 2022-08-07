Rittenhouse attorney to represent Minnesota murder suspect
HUDSON, Wis. — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.
Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.
Miu has retained Madison, Wis., attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests over the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Chirafisi told the St. Paul Pioneer Press Friday that he plans to file a document in St. Croix County Court next week to represent Miu. He declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday.
Court documents state that Miu, of Prior Lake, Minn., attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu is also charged with wounding two men from Luck, Wis., ages 20 and 22, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minn., and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minn.
4 men wounded in Milwaukee shooting early Friday evening
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on the city’s north side.
The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The four men, ages 31, 20, 28 and 27, were transported to a local hospital, police said.
Authorities said they are seeking the public’s help in finding an unknown suspect or suspects. No further information was immediately released.
Small plane makes emergency landing on city street
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A small airplane made an emergency landing Friday in a commercial district in Libertyville, officials said.
Engine failure reportedly forced the pilot to land the plane about 10:15 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue near a Trader Joe’s store. No one was injured, according to fire officials.
“Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances,” Libertyville fire officials said Saturday in a Facebook post.
Libertyville is 48 miles north of Chicago.
The pilot steered clear of automobiles while landing on a wide stretch of the street. The plane had minor damage from apparently hitting a street sign.
The plane was towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A central Illinois day care worker has developed monkeypox but it has not spread to others at the center, public health officials said Friday.
The worker at the unidentified day care in the village of Rantoul was in isolation and doing well, officials said. Screening of children, other workers and their close contacts was underway, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
“We hope there are no kid cases,” said Julie Pryde, director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “But for all we know, the employee could have gotten it from a kid.”
