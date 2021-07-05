4 people injured on Raging River ride at Adventureland Park
ALTOONA, Iowa — Four people were hospitalized after a raft overturned Saturday on a ride at Adventureland Park.
Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Three of the injured people were in critical condition.
Adventureland officials said in a Facebook post that the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection.
The Raging River, which first opened in 1983, had just reopened for the season. The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.
In 2016, Adventureland employee Steve Booher was killed while working on the Raging River ride. Booher was helping people get out of the rafts when he fell on the conveyor belt. He died four days later.
1 killed, 3 injured during Iowa town’s Independence Day parade
SLATER, Iowa — A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured Saturday at an Independence Day parade in Iowa.
Iowa State Police said a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after the parade when pedestrians were in the road. A 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people. Four people were dragged under the vehicle.
Slater Mayor John Kahler said he was told that bystanders picked the car up off of those who were trapped under the car.
Mary Nienow, 59, of Alberta Lea, Minn., was killed.
A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were injured.
Park ranger finds 2 people dead inside car at Iowa recreational area
PALO, Iowa — Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.
A park ranger noticed a parked car at around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the first lot on the north side of the dam. That area closes nightly at 10:30 p.m., the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
The ranger discovered one male and one female dead inside the vehicle after he approached it. The department did not immediately release their names or other details.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Authorities said they do not believe the public is in any danger.
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area remains open.
County health officials seek input from those near chemical plant fire
ROCKTON, Ill. — Health officials are asking people affected by an Illinois chemical plant explosion to share their experiences, including whether they’ve experienced new or worsening health problems.
The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
The fire near Rockton in northern Illinois sent black smoke into the sky for days and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes. No one was injured.
The voluntary survey is available online until July 15.
Data will be analyzed and aggregated to get a complete picture of the impacts on the community.
Defendants can request speedy trials as of Oct. 1 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State courthouses across Illinois may end social distancing measures and starting Oct. 1 criminal defendants may again invoke their right to a speedy trial under new Illinois Supreme Court rules.
The court issued two orders last week that essentially undo rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those rules included suspending speedy trial deadlines, or the number of days after which defendants may demand prosecutors bring them to trial or charges are dropped.
Those deadlines will again come into play effective Oct. 1, a date Chief Justice Anne Burke said was chosen to give chief circuit court judges time to prepare. Decisions of whether or how to relax social distancing rules will be left up to local courts, according to the order.
10 fatally shot, 26 wounded as holiday continues in Chicago
CHICAGO — As the long holiday weekend wore on, Chicago police Sunday morning were investigating several shootings overnight, including multiple homicides, separate shootings that left teenagers wounded and a shooting in Gresham that left four men injured, two of them critically.
At least 26 people had been wounded in shootings since Friday afternoon and 10 others had been fatally shot, according to Tribune records.
In all cases where an arrest was not otherwise noted, police said no arrests had been made.
Wisconsin man shot by police in June dies of injuries
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Authorities say a man shot by police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin in June has died from his injuries.
The state Department of Justice said that 57-year-old Michael Wolski, of New Berlin, died Friday, the same day Waukesha County prosecutors filed an arrest warrant for him on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The DOJ has previously said that Wolski apparently called 911 on himself to attract police. Authorities said he told dispatchers he saw someone with a long gun in a New Berlin parking lot. Officer Rick Helm was parked nearby and when he went to investigate, Wolski allegedly confronted the officer. That’s when Helm shot Wolski, the DOJ said.
No law enforcement officers were injured, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Wisconsin Rapids woman dies, man injured in recreational vehicle crash
SARATOGA, Wis. — Authorities say one person died and another person was injured following a recreational vehicle crash early Sunday in Wood County.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The department said the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch.
The crash killed a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, who was a passenger. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. He’s currently in stable condition, the sheriff’s office reports.
RED SPRINGS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting by a deputy in Shawano County.
The Department of Justice on Friday said dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-car crash in Red Springs, north of Gresham, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The agency’s statement said the responding deputy noticed the driver had a gun.
The man was being treated Friday for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the press release, no officers were injured and all involved are fully cooperating with the DCI. The deputy was placed on administrative leave.