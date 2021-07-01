Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor
MADISON, Wis. — The state Senate approved a bill Wednesday that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for Wisconsin, sending the proposal on to Gov. Tony Evers.
Under the bill, police can use force based on the totality of a situation’s circumstances, whether a suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing. Police could use deadly force only as a last resort.
Assembly Republicans amended the bill earlier this month at the request of the Milwaukee police union to delay implementation until January and remove criminal liability for an officer who should have intervened when another officer is illegally using force.
The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday and sent it on to Evers. His spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the measure.
Earlier this month Evers signed bills banning police chokeholds except in life-or-death situations, requiring reporting of incidents when police used force, the posting of use-of-force policies online and creating a community policing grant program.
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver
MADISON, Wis. — Teen drivers will have to take road tests again to obtain their licenses thanks to changes Assembly Republicans made to the state late Tuesday evening.
The state Department of Transportation waived road tests for teen drivers last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold. The department made the change as part of a temporary pilot program. Nearly 50,000 people obtained their licenses without taking a road test between May 2020 and April 2021, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Gov. Tony Evers included language in the state budget that would have made the pilot program permanent. Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee approved the proposal earlier this month, agreeing to spend $623 million and create six positions to make the waiver permanent.
But the Assembly eliminated the language late Tuesday evening just before it approved the budget and sent it on to the Senate.
It’s unclear when the pilot program is slated to end and drivers will have to resume road tests. DOT officials said they haven’t set an end date for the pilot program, though. They plan to submit a report on the program to lawmakers by the end of the year.
Media outlets win records lawsuit against legislators
MADISON, Wis. — The Associated Press and three other Wisconsin media outlets won a lawsuit Wednesday seeking records related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator.
The AP, the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued in March 2020 after then-Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller denied their open records requests seeking copies of the complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski as well as documents related to the investigation.
Dane County Circuit Judge Juan B. Colas issued a ruling Wednesday saying that Assembly leaders misapplied a balancing test, erroneously finding that the complainant’s privacy outweighed the public’s interest in the documents.
Colas ordered Assembly leaders to release unredacted versions within five days. He said the media outlets should file an affidavit seeking attorney fees and costs as well as any claims for damages.
Assembly leaders could ask a state appeals court to stay the decision pending review. Ted Blazel, the current Assembly chief clerk, and Angela Joyce, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Gruszynski, a Democrat, represented Green Bay in 2019. According to Colas’ ruling, a legislative employee alleged that he sexually harassed her that October at a Madison bar. The media outlets filed their requests for the documents that December.
Child, 2, dies after being struck by train
MEDFORD, Wis. — A toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County, according to sheriff’s officials.
Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train in the village of Lublin. When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.
According to authorities, the Canadian National Railway conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks and attempted to stop the train moments before the toddler was struck.
Besides sheriff’s deputies, Gilman and Thorp first responders went to the scene. An investigation continues.