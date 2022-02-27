Agent in Chicago-area gambling ring given community sentence by federal judge
CHICAGO — A federal judge sentenced an agent in a Chicago-area gambling ring to six months in community confinement last week.
The Chicago Sun Times reported that Justin Hines recruited bettors, directed subagents, collected and paid out debts and acted as a bookie in the gambling ring led by Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice.
DelGiudice is scheduled to be sentenced March 9 after pleading guilty in February 2021.
Hines pleaded guilty in October to a gambling conspiracy. His sentence also requires two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Hines apologized to his family in court and told prosecutors “what I did was wrong” during the sentencing hearing.
Federal prosecutors said Hines was working for the village of Wheeling while he was an agent in the gambling circle, which is believed to be one of the largest uncovered in Chicago’s federal court.
A village official said his employment ended more than a year ago.
Fairview Heights man sentenced to 27 months in prison in bank fraud scheme
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A southwestern Illinois man who led a sophisticated and “large-scale” bank fraud scheme has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reported that 21-year-old Lagardo Wright of Fairview Heights was sentenced on Friday to 27 months in prison, spend four years on supervised release and pay more than $30,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors contended that Wright led a team of co-conspirators that found account holders who they were able to convince to turn over their online banking information in exchange for a promise that they would be paid, according to the charges.
Then, armed with that information, the team printed counterfeit checks, deposited them in the accounts of other people and then withdrew the money before the banks could discover what had happened.
According to documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois, Wright and his team targeted at least 10 financial institutions, which suffered losses of nearly $100,000.
Chicago school district reaches $1 million settlement in sexual assault case
CHICAGO — Officials with Chicago Public Schools have reached a $1 million settlement with the family of a former special education student who reported being sexually assaulted by a classmate at an elementary school in 2014.
The lawsuit was filed anonymously by the family in 2016. The case was into the second week of a trial when the district negotiated a settlement.
The Chicago Board of Education approved the settlement Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“There is a sense obviously that money can’t replace what happened,” said Rafael Lázaro, the family’s lawyer. “They are happy that the process is over and they’re looking forward to actually providing the services that their child needs with the funding that’s going to come.
A CPS spokeswoman said the district believes that those impacted by a “legally-recognized failure on the district’s part should be compensated in a reasonable manner that will remedy injuries to the student.”
The student, who is on the autism spectrum and has a learning disability, was 12 when an older student also in special education, allegedly sexually assaulted him in a bathroom at Jordan Community Elementary School.
Illinois hunters harvest 147,000 deer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hunters in Illinois harvested about 147,000 deer this season, with most of those numbers coming during the archery and firearm periods.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the preliminary total of 147,004 deer is behind the 2020-2021 season harvest of 162,752 deer.
This season hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.
Archery and traditional firearm seasons brought in the highest total harvests.
Archery hunters took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer. Firearm hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer.
According to the department, the highest harvest total was in Pike County, where hunters harvested 4,106 deer.