Iowa governor says U.S. House has no impeachment case
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says until the U.S. House votes on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, she’s not convinced there’s a case.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Reynolds said, “until they take a vote and I know what they’re accusing him of, I don’t think there’s anything there.”
Reynolds, a Republican, is an honorary state chairwoman of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
GOP leaders have aggressively defended Trump against accusations that he abused his power when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. Trump has since suggested people leading the inquiry should be arrested and charged with treason.
Reynolds said the House should focus on issues such as a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, the details of which are being negotiated between the White House and House leaders.
She also said she’s hopeful to hear something from the White House this week on a new ethanol policy that would boost production.
Police shoot cow in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES — Police have shot a cow officers had tried to round up as it rambled across downtown Des Moines.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Wednesday that the cow first seen Monday night was found Tuesday night near a hospital along a busy street. He said officers feared the animal would cause an accident as it moved in and out of traffic hampered by rain and poor visibility. They decided they couldn’t wait for a containment crew, so they shot it.
Officers tried to catch it Monday night before it vanished into a forested area along the Des Moines River, north of downtown.
A police Facebook post says: “We’re cops, not cowboys; it got away.”
Parizek said it’s unclear who owned the animal and how it got loose downtown.
Police: Drugs killed 2 in Burlington apartment
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Authorities say drugs killed two people whose bodies were found in a Burlington apartment.
The bodies were found July 17 by officers sent to check on the man who lived there. Neighbors had reported not seeing the man for several days.
Police said Tuesday that autopsies showed that 59-year-old Kevin Shavers died after ingesting fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. The woman with him, Marlo Pilkington, 33, of Fort Madison, died of methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication.
Deere announces layoffs at Davenport, East Moline plants
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Deere & Co. plans to lay off more than 110 workers at its plant in Davenport by Nov. 18.
The company also said Tuesday that it would lay off about 50 workers later this month from its Harvester Works plant in East Moline, Ill., just across the Mississippi River from Davenport.
Deere public relations director Ken Golden saidDeere has lowered its expectations for sales and net income because of decreased customer demand. He said the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
He said no other Deere plant is included in the layoffs.
The company makes equipment for construction, agriculture and landscaping.
Coroner rules 2 deaths are murder, 1 a suicide
KIEL, Wis. — The Manitowoc County coroner has made a ruling in the deaths of three people found in a Kiel home last May.
Authorities said Wednesday 69-year-old Jack Schigur fatally shot 50-year-old Julie Wood and her 10-year-old grandson, Mason Lesczykowski, before shooting himself. The coroner said all three died from gunshot wounds to the head May 26.
Investigators said Schigur and Wood were in a relationship and both were living in the home where the bodies were found.
Investigators said a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, owned and registered by Schigur, was used in the shooting.
MADISON, Wis. — A suicide prevention hotline will receive a boost in funding under a unanimous vote by the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee following a bitter partisan fight.
The Republican-controlled budget panel on Wednesday approved the $110,000 annual grant. The vote came a week after a Republican-led suicide prevention task force recommended releasing the money.
CHICAGO — An attorney for a woman convicted of murder in the 2007 shooting death of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend is asking for a new trial or an evidentiary hearing because he contends the woman falsely confessed out of fear that police would charge her teenage son in the slaying.
The Chicago Tribune reports that attorney Jed Stone on Tuesday filed a petition in Lake County that contends there is also other evidence that helps prove Marni Yang didn’t shoot Rhoni Reuter, a Potosi, Wis., native.
Yang was convicted after a trial in which prosecutors argued that she killed the woman she perceived as rival for Gayle’s affections. They played for jurors a taped conversation in which Yang told a friend she shot Reuter.
Yang is serving two life sentences in state prison.
Officer fatally shoots man brandishing BB gun
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Suburban Chicago police say an officer fatally shot a man who rear-ended his vehicle and then pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at him.
Bridgeview police said Tuesday night that the officer had taken 32-year-old Joseph L. Jesk’s girlfriend into custody after arresting her for shoplifting. After Jesk argued with the officer, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania said he jumped into a van and followed the police SUV for about a block before rear-ending it.