Police: Suspect injured in shootout with Davenport officer
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A suspect has been injured but is expected to recover following a shootout with a Davenport police officer, authorities said.
The incident began Thursday morning with a report of an armed robbery, the Quad-City Times reported. Just before 6 p.m., a Davenport police officer reported that he had spotted a car being driven by the suspect.
Several police cars then converged on the suspect’s car, and police said the suspect rammed one of the squad cars before becoming stuck in a snowbank. That’s when the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, police said.
Police identified the injured suspect as Clarence Washington, 30, of Davenport.
Appeals court won’t halt
Wisconsin wolf hunt
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed a Department of Natural Resources request to stop the wolf hunt, which is scheduled to begin next week.
A Jefferson County judge ruled last week that the DNR had to establish a wolf hunting and trapping season this month. The DNR appealed that ruling, which came in a lawsuit filed by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty on behalf of Hunter Nation Inc., a Kansas-based hunting advocacy group.
The appeals court ruled Friday that the order was not a final judgment, so the appellate court has no jurisdiction over it. The appeal was dismissed.
Up to 200 animals will be allowed to be harvested during the weeklong wolf hunt from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28. The permit application period closes at midnight Saturday. Results of a drawing for 4,000 permits will be available on Feb. 22 and the winners will be able to hunt and trap as soon as they purchase their license and print their carcass tag.
Wisconsin law required there to be a wolf hunting season from early November through the end of February if the wolf is not on the endangered or threatened species list. It was removed from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4.
Last month, the Wisconsin DNR board refused to start a hunt before November, but Republican state lawmakers raised concerns that President Joe Biden might restore protections for the wolves before then.
Man convicted of fatal Des Moines hit-and-run
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man who police say intentionally ran over and killed a local college instructor has been convicted of second-degree murder in the case.
Jason Sassman, 50, was convicted on Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported. Sassman had been charged with first-degree murder in the April 5 death of 38-year-old Lauren Rice, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser second-degree murder count.
Police have said Sassman was using meth when he intentionally ran over Rice as she walked her dog, which also died. Rice was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community. Sassman told investigators he ran down Rice because he believed she was a criminal about to kill someone, police said.
Sassman would have received a mandatory life sentence had he been convicted of first-degree murder. He now faces up to 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction when he’s sentenced at a later date. The jury acquitted him of a second count of animal abuse.
Homicide defendant given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash
MILWAUKEE — A North Dakota homicide defendant who led federal agents in Wisconsin on a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Donald Cooper Jr., 28, was convicted of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide in the April 3 crash in Milwaukee that killed two people.
Cooper was fleeing from U.S. Marshals when he ran a red light and collided with another car, killing 23-year-old Joseph Badora, of Greenfield, and 20-year-old Maria Buhler, of Sheboygan Falls.
The marshals were following Cooper because he was wanted in connection with the January 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Minot, North Dakota, the Journal Sentine l reported.
They attempted to pull over Cooper, but instead, he led them on a chase, reaching speeds of 90 miles an hour, according to a criminal complaint.
“The defendant obviously needs to go to prison for a long time. He’s a danger to every person in Milwaukee,” Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Borowski said during Wednesday’s sentencing.
Cooper still faces felony charges in North Dakota and is expected to be transported there for trial.