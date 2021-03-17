Iowa man awaiting trial in shooting charged with murder
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa man awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge has been charged with killing another man during a robbery.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, of Waterloo, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway.
Authorities allege Williams was part of a group of men who approached Hemenway and his friends on Aug. 15 while they were working on a vehicle inside a garage and asked to borrow a lighter. Hemenway volunteered his lighter and then resisted when one of the suspects attempted to walk away with it. At that point, someone opened fire, striking Hemenway.
Three others were charged with lesser offenses in the case.
2 found dead at Juneau County residence; 2 held on warrants
TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a residence west of Wisconsin Dells.
In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Lyndon on Monday afternoon. They found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.
Officials say a 24-year-old man who lived in the home was arrested in Eau Claire and was being held on a felony parole warrant. Another resident, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.
The names of the people who died and the manner of their deaths have not been released.