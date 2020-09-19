Teacher with COVID-19 dies in northeastern Wisconsin
SUAMICO, Wis. — A high school teacher in northeastern Wisconsin has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Officials with the Howard-Suamico School District sent a letter to its students’ families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died on Thursday. The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death.
The letter also included a note from Hussli’s family members, who said they are devastated by her loss and asked for privacy to grieve and reflect, WLUK-TV reported.
The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years.
Superintendent Damian LaCroix said news of her death was heart-wrenching to all who knew her. LaCroix said, in the letter, that Hussli’s “positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on our school community.”
Hussli is survived by her husband and son.
As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students.
Under the school district’s reopening plan, Bay Port students attend in-person classes two days a week with an option for a third day.
Wisconsin health officials reported 2,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, a new daily record. The old record was 2,034, set on Thursday. The state has now seen 97,279 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Health officials reported seven more deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,238.
Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 6% in August
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 6%, continuing a decline from an April high hit amid an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development reported the August rate was down from 6.8% in July and 11% in April.
There were 96,500 people listed as unemployed in August, a decline from 110,300 in July.
Iowa’s unemployment ranked 12th nationally.
The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 8.4%
Wisconsin DNR asks hunters to participate in deer survey
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is asking thousands of deer hunters to record what they see in the woods this fall as part of the department’s largest-ever hunter survey to better understand why they’re passing up shots.
The DNR plans to contact more than 130,000 hunters by email and ask them to keep an online diary record their experiences over three days of hunting, including how many hours they spent in the woods, how many deer they saw, how many they had a shot at and how many they killed. The project began with the start of bow season Sept. 12.
The goal is to determine how often hunters are passing up bucks they consider to be too small, Megan Pluemer, a DNR resource sociologist, said.
The project began with the start of bow season Sept. 12. Hunters could receive an email at any time throughout the bow and nine-day gun season. Participation is optional.
The DNR ran a pilot survey in Bayfield and Iowa counties last fall.
Expensive handbags stolen from Chicago-area Neiman Marcus
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Handbags valued at more than $43,000 were stolen from a Neiman Marcus store in a suburban Chicago shopping center.
At least 10 people wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks walked into the Northbrook store around closing time Wednesday evening, knocked over glass display cases, grabbed 13 handbags and ran out, police said.
Celine handbags were taken, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Another 11 handbags valued at more than $31,000 were damaged.
A store loss prevention officer was punched. The thieves drove away in two dark-colored SUVs.
Mother whose toddler overdosed charged with neglect
BARABOO, Wis. — A 21-year-old woman has been charged in Sauk County with felony child neglect in the overdose death of her 1-year-old daughter.
According to a criminal complaint, the child died in February of 2019 after ingesting a large amount of an anti-depressant medication prescribed to her mother, Mariah Gay.
The woman told investigators the toddler was able to crawl out of her crib and must have done so while she was sleeping. Gay said her daughter apparently pulled her bag containing pills from the top of a dresser onto the floor.
The complaint says a detective who found Gay’s room in Spring Green in disarray also discovered three white pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing, the State Journal reported.
The charge against Gay carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines of up to $100,000. Gay is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 21 in Sauk County Circuit Court. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Former intern may soon lead Iowa City Police Department
IOWA CITY — Dustin Liston once served as an intern for the Iowa City Police Department. Now, he may soon lead it.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin is recommending Liston, currently a lieutenant with the El Paso Police Department in Texas, to take the top job in Iowa City.
Fruin wrote to the City Council and the Civil Service Commission that during the selection process, Liston “exhibited a strong understanding of the type of leader we need here in Iowa City.”
Whoever is selected will lead the department through a period of change. The Iowa City Council, in the wake of racial injustice protests, has vowed to restructure the department.
Liston is originally from Eldora. He was among 18 applicants for the chief’s job following the retirement of former Chief Jody Matherly in February.
No charges will be filed in woman’s drowning, sheriff says
IOWA CITY — Investigators said Friday that no charges will be filed in the June drowning death of a 21-year-old woman whose friends and family have pushed for more information about the case.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said recent University of Iowa graduate Makeda Serenity Scott drowned while boating with a co-worker on Lake MacBride in eastern Iowa.
In a statement, the office said that Scott was not wearing a life jacket when she lost her balance and fell off the kayak into the water. The co-worker tried to throw Scott a life jacket and made attempts to save her before she disappeared underwater, the statement said.
The co-worker immediately called 911, was heard by fishermen shouting for help and cooperated with emergency responders. Scott’s body was found the next day in deep water near where she fell, investigators said.
The sheriff’s office said that it concurs with a medical examiner who earlier ruled the death was an accidental drowning.
“The investigation did not show any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the co-worker or anyone else,” the statement said.
Scott’s mother and others had accused investigators of being too quick to rule the death an accident and not forthcoming with information.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation included interviews and forensic examinations of the cell phones of Scott and the co-worker.