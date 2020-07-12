Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems, the U.S. Postal Service has reported.
The Postal Service’s internal watchdog found hundreds of ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, inconsistent postmarking and one mail carrier erroneously delivering outgoing absentee ballots back to the election office, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The election, which decided races for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the presidential primary, was carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic after a push by Republicans to forge ahead with voting. It was marked by chaos as nearly 1 million people cast mail-in ballots. Many voters complained that they had requested absentee ballots that never arrived, forcing them to choose between sitting out the election or risking infection by voting in person.
Completed absentee ballots had to be filled out and postmarked by election day in order to be counted. The cut-off date for ballots to be delivered to clerks was April 13.
The Wisconsin election crystallized what’s expected to be a state-by-state legal fight over how citizens cast their ballots if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the November election.
Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A body was found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville on Saturday morning.
Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville Police Department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in its search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. They found the body in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks.
Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play is suspected. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy.
Trial delayed for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts
MONTEZUMA, Iowa. — The trial of a man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was supposed to be tried in September, but the first-degree murder case was reset Friday to January because of the pandemic and changing orders from the Iowa Supreme Court on when jury trials can resume.
Investigators say Rivera, 25, stalked Tibbetts while she was out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared on July 18, 2018. After a massive police and volunteer effort to find her, authorities say, Bahena Rivera led them to her body.
His trial was moved out of Poweshiek County, where Tibbetts was killed, because of pretrial publicity. The September trial was supposed to be held in Woodbury County. Instead, Rivera will be tried in Scott County.
Defense attorney Chad Frese told The Gazette that the location change was just to accommodate scheduling.
House fire kills three in Spring Brook
SPRING BROOK, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape. Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.