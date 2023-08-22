Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MILWAUKEE — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.
Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.
Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.
Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.
That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.
Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.
Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A police officer was shot while investigating reports of a theft and shots fired at a business in suburban Chicago, authorities said. A 24-year-old man was arrested.
The officer was being treated at a hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening.
Officers responded Sunday evening to the initial complaints in Bolingbrook, about 38 miles southwest of Chicago.
A Bolingbrook officer later found the suspect at his home. The man began shooting when the officer tried to make contact, police said, and the man refused the leave the home.
He was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Monday by a state police tactical response team.
