Former coach of dance team sentenced for stealing from squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The former dance team coach at a Green Bay high school accused of stealing money from the squad was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.
Brittany Rowell, 33, had earlier paid back more than $7,400 for the thefts from Bay Port High School. Judge Kendall Kelley ordered her to write letters of apology to the dance team and others at Bay Port, as well as perform 240 hours of community service.
Authorities said Rowell took money from a car wash fundraiser and there also was money missing from a coupon book fundraiser and from vendor fees from a craft show, WLUK-TV reported.
Rowell tearfully apologized while reading a letter to the dance team members. She told the judge she’s a different person than she was four years ago but her actions will stay with her.“I do not know if the remorse I feel will ever subside, nor should it,” she said.
Illinois expands rules on wearing masks during indoor dining
CHICAGO — Illinois officials have expanded rules requiring masks while dining indoors, saying Tuesday that customers must wear face coverings during each interaction with servers and other restaurant workers.
State officials said the requirements — including while servers are taking an order or bringing a bill — were to go into effect Wednesday and follow a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Also starting Wednesday, indoor dining won’t be allowed in Will and Kankakee counties following consecutive days of a positive test rate of 8%, roughly double the statewide rate.
Currently, customers are required to wear masks except while eating and drinking. The revision extends the requirement to all interactions with employees while seated.
“Going out for food and drinks should not be a reason or an excuse to let our guards down in the fight against COVID-19,” said the department’s director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Also Tuesday, the Department of Public Health announced 1,680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 223,470 cases and including 7,917 deaths.
In Chicago, officials looking ahead to winter launched a challenge to propose outdoor dining solutions for when temperatures drop. The winners get a $5,000 cash prize and the chance to try out the idea at restaurants and bars in Chicago.
Metra: Union Pacific conductor policy leads to lost revenue
CHICAGO — Metra says Union Pacific’s refusal to send conductors into train cars is costing the Chicago-area commuter rail carrier $1 million each month in lost ticket revenue.
Union Pacific, which operates the UP North, Northwest and West lines for Metra, is not allowing conductors into the aisles to punch tickets, citing coronavirus safety concerns, the Chicago Tribune reported. That is giving passengers on those lines a free ride, Metra said.
“Because UP conductors are neither selling tickets nor validating fares, most riders on their trains have been riding for free,” Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said Tuesday.
Metra has suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic, operating at about 10% of its normal ridership while people work from home and attend school remotely. The transit agency projects $682 million in lost revenue through the end of 2021.
Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in March, Metra stopped validating or selling tickets on any of its 11 lines across six counties. In early June, Metra resumed in-person ticketing, but Union Pacific has chosen not to.
“The safety of Chicago commuters and employees is paramount to Union Pacific,” said Raquel Espinoza, a Union Pacific spokeswoman. She noted guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are following CDC guidelines as we decide when it is safe to place employees back in public-facing positions.”
Metra and Union Pacific have been in negotiations since last fall to either extend their service agreement or create a new one. One option on the table would be for Metra to take over operations of the commuter trains using its own employees, Gillis said.
Illinois nonprofit gives diapers to families during pandemic
CARTERVILLE, Ill. — A Carterville-based nonprofit has been providing nearly 1,500 diapers a month to low-income families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Got You Covered Diaper Program has distributed more than 12,000 diapers in the first half of 2020 — about 40% more than last year, according to co-founder Evelyn Fuqua.
The pandemic has definitely fueled the need for more diapers, because more families are facing hardship than ever before, Fuqua said. She said she campaigns for diaper donations through Facebook.
Fuqua, a former Crainville mayor and councilwoman, said she and co-founder Michelle Parker-Clark formed Got You Covered in 2018 after noticing a need while volunteering at a homeless shelter. Some parents would return to the shelter asking for diapers to help get them through the night or a week.
“We thought, ‘There’s got to be a better way,’” she told The Southern Illinoisan. There are a few other area organizations that help with diapers, but Fuqua said they generally have limited hours and more demand than they can meet.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families struggles to buy clean diapers for their baby. The organization estimates it costs about $80 a month on average to keep one baby in diapers.
Fuqua said her organization tries to make it as convenient as possible for families to obtain diapers. Parents can pick them up at any of the established locations at a time convenient for them.
Family of man killed by Appleton officer files lawsuit
APPLETON, Wis. — The family of the man killed by Appleton police during an incident at a downtown bar three years ago has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the officer who fired the fatal shot.
Jimmie Sanders was fatally shot by Lt. Jay Steinke at Jack’s Apple Pub on May 21, 2017, after Steinke responded to the bar for a report of a shot fired inside.
Steinke shot and wounded the man who fired the gunshot that brought police to the bar. But, he also fatally shot Sanders, a bystander who was not involved in the incident. Steinke wasn’t charged in the shooting.
Sanders’ family, in the lawsuit, said Sanders “committed no crime” and was “not acting suspiciously,” and posed “no threat to anyone” when he was killed.The civil lawsuit does not make specific claims for damages, WLUK-TV reported.
The lawsuit names Sanders’ estate as the plaintiff with his mother as the administrator of the estate.
Steinke has since retired from the Appleton Police Department. He did not immediately return a call for comment.