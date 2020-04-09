Chicago Fire Department loses first member to COVID-19
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who died Tuesday night from complications of COVID-19 is the first member of the department to be killed by the virus, a spokesman said.
Mario Araujo’s death came just days after the city’s police department announced that Officer Marco DiFranco had become its first member to die from complications of the virus.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the 49-year-old Araujo joined the department in October 2003 and spent most of his career in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s North Side.
Langford said that as of Wednesday morning, 48 members of the fire department had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Police: 1 shot, killed by Clinton officer during chase
CLINTON, Iowa — A person has been shot and killed by a police officer during a chase in eastern Iowa, officials there said.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a written statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled. The vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, the chief said.
Police later identified the man shot as Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Clinton. Dau was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Police declined Wednesday to name the officer who shot Dau, saying he won’t be named until he has been interviewed as part of the investigation.
CLINTON, Iowa — Some workers at a large corn processing plant in eastern Iowa have been told to stay home after four of their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.
Archer Daniels Midland spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said Wednesday that operations at the plant in Clinton are continuing but with staffing changes. The company said that the four workers who have tested positive are in quarantine and recovering at home.
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young child.
Nee Htoo, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in Beuna Vista County District Court.