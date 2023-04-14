Meat Processing Child Labor

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack (center), tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb. Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to crack down on the use of child labor.

 Josh Funk

OMAHA, Neb. — The Biden administration is urging U.S. meat processors to make sure children aren’t being illegally hired to perform dangerous jobs at their plants.

The call comes after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight for a company that cleans slaughterhouses, handling dangerous equipment including skull splitters and razor-sharp bone saws.

