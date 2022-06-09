Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago
CHICAGO — Eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago, authorities said.
A 14-year-old boy was among four people shot in the Altgeld Gardens public housing project around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The four were near a courtyard when someone came up and opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the face and a 45-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the chest both were hospitalized in good condition. A fourth victim was shot in the arm.
About four hours later, four people were wounded on the West Side, police said. They were standing on a sidewalk when someone came up and opened fire. A 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest and a 30-year-old woman both were in serious condition, and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 26-year-old man shot in the left shoulder both were in good condition.
There were no reported arrests.
Police say man fatally shot during fight with Iowa officer
A man died early Wednesday in a shootout with a police officer outside a convenience store in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport, police said.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. when an officer responded to a call from the store reporting that someone appeared to be tampering with its air conditioning unit outside, Davenport police said in a written statement.
The officer confronted a man outside the store and discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants, police said. A fight between the two ensued, and the man and officer exchanged gunfire, police said.
The man was shot and died at a hospital, police said. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries during the fight. Police have not released the names of the man killed or the officer who shot him.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.
Ex-college president gets 6 years for child enticement, porn
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — The former president of Indiana’s Franklin College has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to child enticement and other charges following his arrest in a Wisconsin sex crime sting.
A Door County judge also sentenced Thomas Minar on Monday to six years of extended supervision. Minar, 58, had pleaded no contest in March to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors said Minar was arrested by Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, police in January 2020, while trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy after a sexually explicit chat through an online dating site.
According to court documents, the person Minar was trying to meet was actually an undercover police officer.
Minar was fired by Franklin College, a private, liberal arts college, shortly after his arrest. He had been the school’s president for five years and had previously announced plans to leave the school in June 2020.
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for making explosive devices and then detonating them on an Ankeny street in 2021.
Chad Allen Williams, age 47, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm, according to federal prosecutors.
Williams, who pleaded guilty Jan. 20, will be on three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Court documents said Williams admitted detonating homemade devices on an Ankeny street on May 12 and June 7 of 2021. A third device was found on the same street on June 9, 2021, but it did not detonate. That device contained a “significant amount” of metallic shrapnel, prosecutors said.
Officers who searched Williams’ home found drugs, weapons and items needed to make the explosive devices, prosecutors said.
