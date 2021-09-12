Art Institute of Chicago staff push to form union
CHICAGO — Dozens of employees of the Art Institute of Chicago rallied last week in support of a move to start a union at one of the country’s largest art museums.
Organizers hope the museum will voluntarily recognize the union if enough employees sign signature cards in support, avoiding a formal vote. They declined to say how many employees have signed so far.
The Chicago Tribune reports that about 200 employees of the museum and the associated School of the Art Institute marched down Michigan Avenue on Thursday evening before holding a rally outside the museum.
The union would be part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Employees of other prominent art museums have successfully formed unions with AFSCME in recent years, including the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.
A spokesman for AFSCME Anders Lindall said the Art Institute union would represent about 340 non-management employees including curators, custodians, librarians and retail workers.
There are about 600 employees at the museum.
Sheila Majumdar, a member of the union organizing committee, said staff need more input in the museum’s operations.
Majumdar, who is an editor in the museum’s publication department, said they will push for higher wages and better working conditions after more than 200 layoffs and furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The disconnect between what is reality in our day-to-day work and what leadership thinks is going on is just baffling,” Majumdar said.
Chicago poised to file lawsuits against gang members
CHICAGO — Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack the gangs that are responsible for much of the gun violence in the city: Sue them to take their belongings.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’ll introduce on Monday an ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits to go after gang members’ assets, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Prosecutors in suburban counties have for years been doing something similar by employing the Illinois Street Gang Prevention Act to sue gang members for monetary damages.
But attorney John Mauck, who successfully defended four men against such a lawsuit in Kane County, says that most of the hundreds of such lawsuits over the years have failed to collect any monetary damages from gang members.
But as the number of shootings and homicides in Chicago continues to surge, Lightfoot says the city must do everything it can to battle the gangs that have killed and wounded so many.
“We have an opportunity to bring these violent street gangs into civil court, out of the shadows, expose them for what they are,” she said. “And if we’re successful, and I think we will be, take their assets and the profit motive for killing our babies.”
Man given probation for pointing laser at aircraft
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of pointing a laser at law enforcement aircraft during police brutality protests in 2020 has been sentenced to a year of probation.
The Journal Sentinel reports 39-year-old Jeremiah Belen apologized for his actions during an online sentencing hearing on Friday. He said he supports law enforcement but made the decision to point the laser at the aircraft out of boredom after being laid off work during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities say between May 31 and June 7, 2020, during protests and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, an FBI surveillance plane and a Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawk helicopter were targeted by a green laser seven times.
Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit or forced them to maneuver away from the laser. Crew members aboard the surveillance plane had to start wearing special goggles designed to minimize the laser’s effects.
Cameras from the surveillance plane helped narrow the source of the laser.
Belen says he owned the powerful laser because he enjoyed stargazing with his two children.
Tickets available for Conservation Foundation hunt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Tickets are available for the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Director’s Hunt.
The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt will be Nov. 29-30 at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The event is co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
There will be hunting on 25 fields at the Wayne Fitzgerrell site. State officials say it’s a prime spot for upland game and other hunting.
Proceeds benefit the ICF’s youth hunts and youth conservation education programs. Registration and sponsorship information is available online.
Entry is $375 for individuals and $1,300 for teams of four. The price covers late check-in on Nov. 29, an afternoon of hunting and that night, a cocktail reception, dinner and auction. On Nov. 30, a morning hunt is scheduled.
Guides and dogs are available upon request to accompany hunters.
For those who want to attend the banquet only, admission is $50 per person and $75 per couple.
Prices increase on Nov. 1.
Participants will be required to observe current state and federal health guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Deputy wins $7.5 million lawsuit after spinal injury
WHEATON, Ill. — A federal jury has awarded $7.5 million in damages to a suburban Chicago sheriff’s deputy who sued after he was severely injured during a 2014 training exercise.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported that the jury found that the maker of law enforcement equipment was liable for a 12-gauge tactical knockout breaching round that penetrated into DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hakim’s spinal canal and did not disintegrate as intended.
Hakim was part of a team that was practicing breaching doors by firing special ammunition into them when the round went through a door and a stair riser before striking the bottom edge of his body armor and deflecting it into his spine.
Attorneys for the manufacturer, Safariland LLC had argued that Hakim must not have been using the equipment properly.
Hakim underwent emergency surgery and he has recovered to the point that he’s been able to return to work for the sheriff’s office. But his attorney at the trial that ended with the jury’s award this month said that Hakim’s injury has affected his ability to run the martial arts studio that he operates.