Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Republican businessman Eric Hovde said Friday that he will not run for governor this year, but he is considering a second run for U.S. Senate in 2024.
Hovde’s decision not to get into the race leaves former Gov. Tommy Thompson and businessman Tim Michels as the two highest-profile potential Republican candidates still considering it. Candidates could start circulating nominating papers on Friday to get on the ballot and they have until June 1 to obtain the 2,000 signatures necessary.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun are all running. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Despite being beaten by Thompson in the 2012 Senate primary, Hovde indicated he would likely get his endorsement should he enter the race.
The Senate seat Hovde is considering running for in 2024 is held by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Chicago home where porch fell, killing 1, to be demolished
CHICAGO — A home on Chicago’s West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, “is not structurally sound and must be demolished,” the city’s building department said Thursday.
“The department plans to work closely with the owners to determine a timeline for demolition and will continue to assist them as they recover from this tragedy,” it said in a statement.
The collapse occurred Tuesday, killing Anthony Wright, 52, and injuring two others. Officials at the time listed Wright’s age as 53.
On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the family living in the home was unable to maintain the property.
“As fate would have it, a truss at the top of the building failed. Part of the façade fell down as they were sitting outside enjoying the warm weather,” Lightfoot said.
DNR ending sturgeon guards on Wolf River
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is ending its practice of posting volunteer guards along the Wolf River to protect spawning sturgeon from poachers.
WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that Sturgeon for Tomorrow has been posting guards along the river around the clock each spring for decades in coordination with the DNR to protect the fish.
DNR Regional Conservation Warden Ben Treml says there’s been no major complaints or poaching cases for at least 15 years and coordinating the volunteers is a lot of work and it’s hard to find people willing to work overnight. He added that no volunteers have patrolled the river for the last two years during the pandemic.
Chicago man gets 105 years in fatal shooting
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back.
Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago girl’s body was found facedown with her hands bound behind her with cords.
A jury convicted Simmons of murder in March and he subsequently admitted to firearm and habitual offender enhancements. He has maintained his innocence and said Thursday he would appeal.
Tribbit, who was a runaway, was found in Gary not far from where Simmons’ family lived, according to court documents. Her body was found five days after she and Simmons met at a birthday party in Chicago.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw, who called Tribbit’s death an “execution,” asked for the maximum 105-year sentence, saying “that’s all the law allows us.” He said the circumstances surrounding Tribitt’s death were some of the cruelest he’s seen.
Simmons’ attorney, Michael A. Campbell, had asked for a 56-year sentence, with five years suspended in favor of probation.
Man pleads not guilty in home invasion killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — An Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man.
Randy Lee Patrie, 49, pleaded not guilty earlier this week in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer, television station KIMT reported.
About a year after Gallmeyer’s death, a television, guns and tools stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home. Patrie pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in the case and was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison as a habitual offender, but that sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.
In January, state prosecutors charged Patrie in Gallmeyer’s killing. No trial date has been set, and a public defender has been appointed to represent Patrie.
Investigators believe Patrie broke into Gallmeyer’s home in September 2012 and shot the retired grocer while he slept before ransacking the home.
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in house fire
BEDFORD, Iowa — A young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week, officials there said.
Firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday, television station KCCI reported.
Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home, officials reported. Authorities have not yet released their names.
Fire officials on Friday were still investigating the cause of the fire.