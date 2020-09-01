2 suspects at large accused of shooting at police
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Authorities are looking for two suspects accused of shooting at Dane County sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit.
A deputy made a traffic stop in the Town of Pleasant Springs about 11:30 p.m. Monday, but the car drove off and a chase began, according to sheriff’s officials. The suspects fired multiple rounds at pursuing deputies, authorities said.
The suspects drove into Cottage Grove where police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The man and woman in the car fled into some nearby woods.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area, using all-terrain vehicles and specially-trained dogs. The two suspects are still at large.
Community service officer fatally shot
MILWAUKEE — Authorities on Tuesday named a community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department who was fatally shot in what authorities said appeared to be a neighbor dispute.
Police arrested a 65-year-old suspect after responding to the scene on the city’s south side Monday evening. The department said the community service officer, Naeem Sarosh, was 35 years old and was a well-respected employee.
Community service officers are civilian employees who help with non-emergency calls. Sarosh had worked for the department for four years.
Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement that the circumstances still hadn’t been fully determined as of Tuesday, but that “these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all.”
Toddler ID’d in fatal accident
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Authorities in central Iowa identified a 3-year-old boy who was fatally hit by a car in a Johnston apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.
Clayton Lloyd was killed in the Sunday afternoon accident, police in the Des Moines suburb said.
Officers and medics were called around 1:15 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Cadence Apartments for reports of a child hit, police said. A car driven by a 23-year-old Johnston resident hit the child, officials said.
No other details of the crash have been released, and no imminent charges were announced.
Iowa woman dies in ambulance crash
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Authorities have identified the person who died when an ambulance crashed on a South Dakota interstate.
The Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Tonya Bruscher, from Brunsville, Iowa, was killed when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 29 Saturday. Bruscher was a passenger in the ambulance, which was not carrying any patients.
The southbound ambulance crossed two lanes and the median before crashing into a semi in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the semi to roll on its side.
The 22-year-old man driving the ambulance and the 62-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi suffered minor injuries.