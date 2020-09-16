Aug. 10 wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest
DES MOINES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.
That estimate in a report released Friday places the value of the lost corn crop based on the yield and price anticipated before the storm at around $344 million. Corn prices have gone up due to the crop losses so farmers will likely get more money for the corn they do harvest. Most farmers also have crop insurance to cover some of the loss, and other federal programs may help.
The storm, which cut through Iowa with winds reaching 140 mph, also damaged full storage bins at farm cooperatives and on farms, taking out grain stored from last year’s harvest.
Iowa farmers are expected to produce 2.48 billion bushels of corn this year on 13 million acres harvested, the USDA report said.
Soybean acres were not reduced due to the storm and production is expected to be 503 million bushels.
Nationally, the corn crop is anticipated to be 14.9 billion bushels, down 378 million bushels from last month’s pre-storm estimate, but still the second-highest production on record for the U.S. The expected national average yield of 178.5 bushels per acre will be a record high if realized.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she’ll let bars, breweries and taverns in four counties reopen, less than three weeks after she ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.
In a proclamation that is effective today, Reynolds said bars may reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties. Restaurants in those counties may also resume serving alcohol without the restrictions she implemented on Aug. 27.
Bars must remain closed in Johnson and Story counties, where the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are located. Restaurants in those counties must still stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m., according to the new proclamation, which will be effective at least until Sept. 20.
Those campus areas have continued to have high virus spread rates that Reynolds has attributed to young adults gathering in bars and other locations without masks or adequate distancing.
Restaurants in all Iowa counties must ensure at least 6 feet of distance between groups or individuals dining alone unless seating is separated by a barrier.
Reynolds’ new proclamation strongly encourages Iowans to wear face masks but doesn’t require masks.
Des Moines teen dies in shooting police say was self-defense
DES MOINES — A man who shot and killed one teenager and injured another in Des Moines on Monday will not be charged after authorities determined he was acting in self-defense, police announced.
Police said two 16-year-old males who both had handguns tried to rob a group of people in north Des Monies. An adult man in the group drew his gun and fired several times, hitting the teenagers, police said.
The man had a concealed carry permit for his gun.
Liem Deng, of Des Moines, died in the shooting. The other teenager remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.
After an investigation and consultation with the Polk County Attorney’s office, the shooting was ruled justified self-defense and no charges will be filed, police said.
The robbery investigation is continuing.
ORANGE CITY — A social services case worker has been placed on probation and fined for assaulting a dependent adult.
Aaron Albaugh, 28, of Yankton, S.D., pleaded guilty Monday in Sioux County District Court to dependent adult abuse — reckless act resulting in injury, an aggravated misdemeanor that had been reduced from a felony as part of a plea agreement.
In accordance with terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed Albaugh on probation for two years and fined him $625. Albaugh is prohibited from working in any child or dependent nursing, rehab or respite care facility in the future.
A charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness was dismissed.
Albaugh assaulted a 23-year-old man May 5, 2019, at a Rock Valley, Iowa, apartment and caused sinus and skull fractures. Albaugh was a case worker for Hope Haven, which offers residential, employment, mental health and recovery, religious and outreach programs and children and family services.
Fort Dodge man suspected of killing woman pleads not guilty
FORT DODGE — A man charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s mother in Fort Dodge earlier this year has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Mark Russell, 29, of Fort Dodge, pleaded not guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the January beating death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod, The Messenger reported.
Police were called to McLeod’s home on Jan. 20 for a domestic dispute report and found her gravely injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said in court documents that they believe Russell used a golf club to beat McLeod.
Russell was found competent to stand trial in May following mental health treatment after his lawyer said he had a history of suffering from schizophrenia.
Cause of Iowa man’s suspicious death ruled undetermined
SERGEANT BLUFF — Iowa authorities have revised the cause of death of a northwest Iowa man to “undetermined” after initially investigating the case as a homicide, the Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Monday.
David Davenport, 66, died Oct. 25 of severe head trauma after tenants found him injured inside a rental home on his property near Sergeant Bluff. Authorities learned of his death two days later when a fire damaged Davenport’s home on the property.
A preliminary autopsy conducted at the time ruled Davenport’s death as a homicide.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office later ruled the fire at Davenport’s home was accidental.
Earlier this month, after investigators reviewed all case findings, the Iowa State Medical Examiner revised Davenport’s cause of death to undetermined.
RURAL EDDYVILLE — A search warrant turned up marijuana, marijuana plants, methamphetamine, firearms, explosive devices and paraphernalia on Monday, local law enforcement said.
The Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant at 1671 305th St. in rural Marion County Monday, where they said they located 75 cultivated marijuana plants and approximately 50 pounds of processed marijuana.
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office arrested 59-year-old Mark Emery Tyrrel. They’ve charged him with possession of methamphetamine, a class B felony; manufacturing and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, a class D felony.
Additional charges are pending, they said, as the investigation continues.
Tyrrel is being held at the Mahaska County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
In addition to the marijuana plants and processed marijuana, authorities said they located more than one ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, explosive devices, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
According to court filings, Tyrrel told investigators he would purchase seeds from California or breed his own plants. He said he tended to the growing operation and has “been dealing to a select group of people.”
Assisting the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and task force were the Mahaska County Conservation Board, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Reserve unit.