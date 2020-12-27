At least 20 train cars derail near Des Moines after bridge collapses
DES MOINES — Authorities say 20 to 25 train cars derailed near Des Moines after a small bridge collapsed.
The Des Moines Register reported that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the collapse happened Friday morning in the northeast part of the county. It closed roads in the area for nearly 12 hours.
“Right now, we’re being told that a small bridge over a waterway gateway caused the mess,” said Sgt. Ryan Evans, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is assisting Union Pacific with the investigation.
Officials in an Illinois county to mull allowing taller wind turbines
MONTICELLO, Ill. — A county board in central Illinois will decide next month whether to approve taller wind turbines despite some residents’ concerns that the loftier structures would become eyesores.
Piatt County’s zoning board of appeals recently recommended a 625-foot limit for wind turbines, up from the current wind ordinance’s 500-foot limit.
The county board is expected to consider that and other changes on Jan. 13.
Apex Clean Energy, which is planning a 120-turbine wind farm in the county, had requested a 675-foot limit for the tips of the turbines’ blades. The company argued that the taller turbines can generate more electricity, reducing the overall number of turbines needed for the project, which would mean less noise.
“While the turbines are slightly larger, that difference should be compared to the installation of roughly half the number turbines, which would reduce the visual impact within the project area,” Alan Moore, an Apex senior development manager, said.
Supporters of the wind turbine farm say it would be a shot in the arm to the local economy, boosting tax revenue.
But some area residents worried the higher towers, which would require more lighting, would spoil the rural landscape.
“Just the blight of having to look at them,” county resident Dave Oliger said.
Others have also expressed concern about the flickering shadows the turbines can create over some homes and farms.
One critic told the zoning board of appeals that some studies have shown that flicker can cause headaches and even disrupt livestock grazing habits — conclusions Apex disputes.
In the end, the board agreed to recommend a 15-hour annual maximum on shadow flicker, rejecting calls by some to require that Apex ensure its turbines never create such flicker on residences.
Authorities: Woman found dead in burning house in Iowa
GENESEO, Iowa — Authorities say a woman was found dead in a burning house in Iowa on Christmas.
Firefighters and officers with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the home in Geneseo around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers found the woman on the floor near the rear door. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
The house and two attached residences were damaged.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.