Iowa man released in 2013 killing faces new murder charge
DES MOINES — An Iowa man who saw his 2013 murder conviction overturned faces a new murder charge for a stabbing death at a Johnston fast food restaurant earlier this week.
Spencer Antowyn Pierce, 55, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the Monday fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses at a Johnston Sonic Drive-In, the Des Moines Register reported.
Police said Pierce and Moses knew each other and that Pierce attacked Moses and another man when they arrived for work at the restaurant. Moses later died at a hospital.
Pierce was convicted of first-degree murder and drug counts in 2013, along with his girlfriend, in the shooting death that year of 35-year-old Steve Harmon in Des Moines. But the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned his murder conviction in 2015, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of murder.
Pierce pleaded guilty to multiple drug offenses related to the investigation into Harmon’s killing, he was sentenced to 25 years on those convictions. Court records show he had been free on parole since last May at the time of Moses’ killing.
Ringhand won’t seek reelection
MADISON, Wis. — Another member of the Wisconsin state Senate is retiring.
Democrat Janis Ringhand, of Evansville, announced Wednesday she won’t seek reelection this fall. Ringhand was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and to the Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the assistant minority leader.
Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat, said Wednesday he will run for her Senate seat.
Eighteen members of the Legislature have now announced they won’t seek reelection this fall, including 13 from the Assembly and five from the Senate.
4 dead when SUV hits freight train
HARVEY, Ill. — Four people died early Wednesday in a south Chicago suburb when an SUV hit the last rail car of a moving freight train at a crossing and caught fire, officials said.
The Dodge Durango struck the CSX train about 2 a.m. at a crossing on the east side of Harvey, a south suburban community, killing the vehicle’s four occupants, said Jason Baumann, a spokesman for the city of Harvey.
“It drove into the freight train,” he said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.
Baumann said the bodies of the four people were removed from the SUV and would be identified by the coroner.
CSX said in a statement that the vehicle carrying four people collided with the last rail car of a moving CSX train that consisted of three locomotives and 47 rail cars.