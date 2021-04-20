OSHA warns of unsafe COVID-19 practices at Capitol
DES MOINES — A top workplace safety regulator warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus, according to documents released Monday.
Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a “hazard alert letter” dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure.
Perry wrote that social distancing is not always practiced or enforced inside the building, temperature checks and health screens are not performed on everyone entering and employees are not required to report positive tests to legislative leaders. In addition, cases that are reported are not examined to determine whether they were work-related.
Perry asked Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Senate President Jake Chapman, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl and House Speaker Pat Grassley to “please facilitate immediate corrective actions where needed.”
At least 10 cases have been confirmed by the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate since January.
The inspection came in response to a complaint filed by a representative of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Iowa Federation of Labor.
Melissa Deatsch, a spokeswoman for Grassley, downplayed the findings.
“The worst infraction this politically-contrived investigation could find was a missing faceplate for an outlet,” she said. “Leadership has taken extensive efforts since January to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to do so for the remainder of the 2021 Legislative session.”
Man who shot at police sentenced to prison
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who held police at bay for hours while firing shots from inside his apartment has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.
Gregory Irvin Nelson, 71, entered written guilty pleas on April 8 to two counts of intimidation with a weapon, assault on an officer with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the Dec. 4, 2019 confrontation.
Under the plea agreement, Nelson was sentenced to concurrent sentences for a total of 10 years, with eligibility for parole in five years.
Police went to the apartment complex after residents reported Nelson was yelling in the halls.
He refused to come out of his fourth-story apartment and fired shots, with one coming about 20 feet from where officers were standing, according to court records.
An hours-long standoff ensued, during which more gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. A police tactical unit eventually entered the apartment and arrested Nelson.
No one was injured.
Waverly man dies in farming accident
WAVERLY — A Waverly man was killed in an apparent farming accident north of Waverly, law enforcement officials said.
Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies said deputies were called to a field north of Waverly for a medical emergency on Thursday. They found Dale Clewell, 63, dead at the scene.
Deputies said Clewell was working on a field planter when a jack lifting it up moved, causing the equipment to fall on him and kill him. An autopsy is scheduled.
Couple charged with kidnapping son
PLEASANT HILL — Authorities have charged a Des Moines couple after their 16-year-old special needs son was found severely malnourished and zip-tied to a chair at the workplace of his mother.
That incident happened Feb. 22, when police responded to a call to a Pleasant Hill automotive store and found the boy zip-tied to a chair by his left ankle and through a belt loop on his pants. Police said the teen weighed only 78 pounds.
An investigation found the boy was often denied food and locked in his room with no access to a bathroom. Investigators say he was punished if he then urinated in his bed.
The boy’s parents, 48-year-old Jennifer Ryan and 47-year-old Richard Joe Ryan, have been charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping.
Probe continues into body found in river
Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle. People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead.
A fire department water team recovered the body of a man. It appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time,” police said in a news release.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police
JANESVILLE — An 18-year-old Iowa man was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from authorities.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s office said the pursuit started around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while a deputy was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at Janesville Consolidated School. The chase continued into Black Hawk County until the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed in a roadside ditch.
After the crash, Dakota Moeller was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony theft, eluding police and carrying a weapon on school grounds.