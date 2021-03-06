Wisconsin’s Johnson still thinking about 3rd term
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday he remains undecided on whether to seek a third term and may not announce his plans for as much as a year, even though keeping his pledge not to run again is “probably my preference now.”
However, Johnson said when he made the pledge in 2016 he didn’t envision that Democrats would have full control of Congress and the White House.
“We’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats’ total control just ramming things through,” he said.
Johnson’s seat is up in 2022 and numerous Republicans are considering running should he not seek a third term. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are the most prominent Democrats who have already announced they are running, as several others consider it.
Johnson said he was in no hurry to get in, noting that he didn’t launch his first campaign in 2010 until April of that year. The only ones who want him to decide now are political consultants, he said.
In 2016 Johnson said he wouldn’t run for a third term, but he’s since rescinded that.
Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.
Monica Walker, 51, is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer. Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker and Brewer were on their way to Green Bay to pick up the girl’s mother about 8:30 that morning.
Walker told investigators she had stopped drinking alcohol about midnight and that the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger.
A preliminary breath test showed a Walker’s blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker’s legal driving limit was .02.
Walker lost control of the car and it rolled over, ejecting her granddaughter who was not wearing a seat belt.
Iowa man sentenced in child pornography case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Webster City man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.
Kevin Eugene Dill, 56, was sentenced Feb. 26 to 169 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Dill pleaded guilty in October to single counts of distribution of child pornography and receipt of child pornography. As part of his plea, Dill admitted that between March 2012 and June 2020, he knowingly received thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Prosecutors said that in September 2017, Dill shared child pornography with an undercover FBI agent. When officers conducted a search of his home the next month, prosecutors said, Dill admitted to receiving child pornography.
Authorities: 2 pedestrians hit, killed by trains
Authorities in Chicago and in the suburb of Lake Forest were investigating separate incidents in which two people were struck and killed by passenger trains.
Both incidents happened Thursday night, the first of which occurred in the suburb north of Chicago at about 8 p.m. According to police, a woman was killed instantly when she was struck by the train.
The Lake County coroner’s office on Friday identified the victim as Claire Osborn, 73, of Lake Forest.
A half hour after Osborn was struck, a 71-year-old man was on the platform of the “L” station in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side when according to police, he stumbled, fell against an advertising sign and then fell to a spot on the ground in which part of his body extended over the tracks.
He was struck by a northbound Red Line train that was entering the station. Chicago Police said he was rushed to Amita St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.
The man’s name had not been released.
High-rise buildings targeted by gunfire
CHICAGO — At least two high-rise buildings along Chicago’s Gold Coast have been struck by gunfire in recent weeks.
Authorities said the most recent damage was discovered Thursday, while earlier incidents were found last month.
The buildings are in the same Lake Shore Drive block. Police were seeking surveillance footage in the area to hopefully lead to whomever fired the shots.
Police said there have been four instances in which shots from a handgun struck windows or exterior walls, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Damage discovered Feb. 11 was done to the 30th floor of one building.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Chicago freeway shooting
CHICAGO — One man has died, and two other people were wounded following an early morning shooting on a Chicago freeway.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 119th Street, according to state police.
At least two vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Each of the three people shot were taken to hospitals where one of the victims later died. A woman in one of the vehicles was not hurt, police said.
At least a dozen shell casings were found on the freeway.