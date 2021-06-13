Man killed in Milwaukee; police also investigate several other weekend shootings
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a man was fatally shot near Milwaukee’s Water Street bar district early Saturday morning.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Water and Knapp at around 1:40 a.m.
WITI-TV reported that the victim was a 31-year-old Milwaukee man.
Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
The Milwaukee Police Department also was investigating five other shootings that happened between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. No fatalities were reported in those incidents.
Police: Suspects sought after 2 men open fire in Chicago, killing woman and injuring 9 others
CHICAGO — Chicago Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of people on the city’s South Side early Saturday, killing one woman and injuring nine people.
Police had not released any detail about the suspects on Saturday.
In a brief summary released to media, Chicago Police said around 2 a.m. two men approached a group of people who were on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Police said the men opened fire, striking 10 people.
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa man who threatened to have Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York assassinated has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Kenneth Dean Brown, 57, of Waterloo, was sentenced Friday for threatening Nadler in a phone call on Dec. 18, 2019, federal prosecutors said in a news release. Brown pleaded guilty in December to one count of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.