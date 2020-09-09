Officer pleads not guilty to reckless homicide
MILWAUKEE — A suspended Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home in April.
Attorneys for Michael Mattioli entered the plea during an arraignment held virtually Tuesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The 32-year-old officer is accused of using a chokehold on Joel Acevedo during the fight causing his death six days later.
Defense attorney Michael Hart says Mattioli will argue self-defense.
Police were called April 19 to Mattioli’s home in Milwaukee and found him straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint.
Rockford using overtime budget
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois city used nearly 60% of its police overtime budget through July because of protests and coronavirus training and response, officials said.
Rockford planned for $2.7 million for overtime in 2020 and had spent about $1.6 million by July 31, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Protests against excessive force and racism have occurred for weeks in Rockford, leading to arrests of people accused of blocking traffic.
“Our regularly budgeted OT amount is doing a good job in covering protest costs. ... OT is only used when it is deemed necessary for the betterment of the community,” said John Pozzi, the Police Department’s business manager.
Teen dies in crash
MADISON, Wis. — Officials have identified the young victim of a car crash in Madison as the sister of a teenager who was shot and killed by police in 2015.
The Madison School District said 15-year-old Kyla Robinson died in the crash Friday afternoon on Madison’s east side.
The name of Kyla’s brother, Tony Robinson, has surfaced during recent protests against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The 19-year-old Black man was shot and killed by Madison police Officer Matt Kenny after a struggle in a narrow stairwell in 2015.
Plea for information in fatal hit-and-run
SAUGET, Ill. — The daughter of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in southwestern Illinois is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver.
“How could anyone hit somebody like that and just drive off without trying to help the person or call the police? That’s just not OK,” Lasharri Childress said. “My father was just going home from work.”
Kiefer Childress, 61, was riding home after working at Holten Meat Co. in Sauget, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
He was hit from behind on July 23, the second death of a bicyclist that week on Falling Springs Road. Sauget Police Chief James Jones said investigators have been checking video from area businesses for any clues.
Lasharri said her father rode his bike regularly to stay in shape. She was distressed to learn he wasn’t wearing a helmet that night.
“I was surprised when I found his helmet at his house. He always wore his helmet,” Lasharri said.
Anyone with information can call (618) 337-5267.