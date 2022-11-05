Election 2020 Trump

Former President Donald Trump watches as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a rally Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally Thursday, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”

