LYNWOOD, Ill. — A 3-foot-long alligator that surfaced in a suburban Chicago lake has been captured and will eventually be moved to a reptile park, officials said Friday.
The gator, which has been named “Alex,” was captured in the lake in the Cook County village of Lynwood, the Lynwood Fire Department said Friday in a Facebook post.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the reptile was captured, but the fire department had said Thursday that traps had been set and baited, and asked residents to avoid the lake’s shoreline so as not to frighten the animal.
The animal was discovered in the lake on Tuesday by children, WGN-TV reported.