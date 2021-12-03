Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds
DES MOINES — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan informed states of $7.4 billion in new funding, saying the allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion. The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.
Some of the funding would be focused on removing lead and PFAS compounds, widely known as “forever chemicals” linked to health problems including cancer, liver damage and decreased fertility.
Regan said many vulnerable communities facing water challenges have not received their fair share of federal water infrastructure funding historically and the new law gives states an opportunity to correct the disparity.
Family accuses UW Hospital of negligence in man’s death
MADISON, Wis. — The family of a leukemia patient who contracted Legionnaires’ disease at UW Hospital in 2018 has filed a lawsuit seeking damages in his death.
Siblings of 66-year-old Dennis Frye filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court alleging the hospital was negligent because its water supply was contaminated.
Hospital officials announced the outbreak in November 2018, saying the problem appeared to be the result of reduced water flow during times when demand was low. That can make the water system more vulnerable to infectious bacteria, they said.
According to the lawsuit filed this week, Frye developed signs of pneumonia after he spent about a month in the hospital for a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia. He was found to have contracted Legionnaires’ disease and was twice re-admitted to the hospital before he died in January 2019, the State Journal reported.
He was one of 14 patients who contracted Legionnaires’ disease with three deaths of people who had other life-limiting conditions.
UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said Wednesday the hospital has taken steps to address the contamination since that outbreak, including extensively chlorinating its water system and increasing monitoring for the bacteria that causes the disease.
The Frye family is seeking damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering and loss of companionship.
Man suspected in Illinois homicides arrested in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois.
The 36-year-old Algonquin, Ill., resident, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wis., residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. He had not yet been formally booked, the Kenosha News reported.
Police say the bodies of a male and female were discovered Wednesday in Algonquin, northwest of Chicago. Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide, but it’s being investigated as such.
Group developing plan to save silt-laden Iowa lake
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — A nonprofit is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop a plan to save a suburban Iowa City lake from rapid sedimentation that threatens to render it unusable in as few as 20 years.
Jon Kounkel is president of the group, Friends of Coralville Lake, The Gazette reported. He bought a house in nearby North Liberty during the winter nearly two decades ago. But when the ice melted, he discovered the lake’s dirty brown water.
“The lake was beautiful when it was frozen over and covered in snow,” Kounkel recalled. When he and his family went out onto the lake for the first time, his daughter pointed out the “chocolate bubbles” in the water.
Kounkel said he has watched the lake decline ever since, as 1,300 acre-feet of additional sediment per year drops into the lake. That’s the equivalent of two Empire State Buildings a year. The Army Corps estimates it will be 20 to 30 years before the lake becomes unusable for boating and other recreation because of the silt.
The group will look at several possible solutions, including setting up a watershed management authority that would work to reduce sedimentation flow into the lake. Other possibilities include buffer strips and silt traps to slow down or catch the silt.
Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot armed man firing guns
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Suburban Chicago police officers fatally shot an armed man early Thursday after he refused to comply with officers’ orders as he walked toward them while firing two handguns, police said.
Buffalo Grove police said the man in his 20s called 911 and when officers arrived about 12:30 a.m. he had two handguns he was firing in the air as he walked toward the officers in a vacant parking lot.
Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Mike Szos said officers ordered the man to stop and, when he continued toward them, the officers opened fire, striking him.
The officers began providing the man with first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the village located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.
Szos said police were investigating whether the man’s death was a case of “suicide by cop,” since he called police himself and then refused to drop his guns.