Republicans announce plans to gut, rewrite Evers’ budget proposal
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans plan to vote next week to kill key parts of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal, including legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, expanding Medicaid to capture $1.6 billion in federal funding and granting collective bargaining rights to public workers.
The move, announced Friday, is no surprise and follows what the GOP-controlled Legislature did two years ago to Evers’ first budget. Evers and Democrats have lobbied for his proposal to be taken up as written, saying it reflects what the people of the state want. Republicans decried it as a liberal wish list.
The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will vote Thursday on removing a 15-page list of nearly 300 items from the $91 billion spending plan before they then work on rebuilding a two-year spending plan from scratch. Some of the items targeted for removal could return in an altered form more palatable to conservatives, while others will not be resurrected.
Other items Republicans intend to remove include freezing enrollment in the private school voucher program and allowing the University of Wisconsin System to borrow for operational expenses. That is a top priority of university officials, who said it was needed to deal with short-term losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on the chopping block: Making Juneteenth, the day marking the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the United States, a state holiday; increasing taxes on capital gains and manufacturers; cutting taxes for poor people; re-instating collective bargaining rights lost under the Act 10 law passed a decade ago; and automatic voter registration.
Republicans will also vote to remove a package of criminal justice reforms, including banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds.
State Capitol to reopen Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state Capitol, closed to the public since late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Friday.
It will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays. Before the pandemic the building stayed open until 6 p.m. during the week and was also open on weekends.
There will be no public tours of the Capitol, but the tour desk will be staffed for visitors to get information. Only one entrance to the building will be open to the public.