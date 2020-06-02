News in your town

4 men die in small plane crash in southern Illinois

15 arrested in Madison in night of violence amid protests

Candidates file to run for Congress, Wisconsin Legislature

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

Key Wisconsin races for November coming into focus

Des Moines police arrest nearly 4 dozen after using tear gas

Authorities: 2 injured -- 1 seriously -- when intoxicated driver rolls UTV in Jo Daviess County

1 man dies, 3 others injured in eastern Iowa shooting

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

The Latest: Reports of unrest in Chicago suburbs

After downtown Chicago protests, unrest spreads to suburbs

Chicago-area parents seek babysitters amid COVID-19 pandemic

Iowa couple relieved at return of wagon that belonged to son

Des Moines police use tear gas as crowd damages courthouse

Windows smashed overnight, at least 108 arrested in Chicago’s protests over the death of George Floyd