Life in prison for man who killed Manitowoc father, daughter
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a father and his teenage daughter at the victims’ Manitowoc home has been sent to prison for life.
Karl Hess continues to maintain his innocence despite previously confessing to the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller. The 38-year-old Appleton man was found guilty in June of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
A criminal complaint says Hess had significant financial difficulties and planned to kill Richard Miller and take a large amount of cash he knew was being kept in the home.
Hess told detectives he went to Miller’s residence with a handgun and waited for others to leave for the night, then shot Miller twice in the head, according to the complaint.
Hess said he heard noises from Jocelyn Miller’s room and found her crying beneath her comforter, told her to be quiet and shot her, prosecutors said.
Funeral services for slain Chicago officer announced
CHICAGO — Funeral services for the Chicago police officer who was shot to death earlier this month will be held this week, officials announced.
In a statement, the police department said a wake will be held for Officer Ella French on Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city’s South Side between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.
French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city’s South Side.
Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in the shooting. Monty Morgan,21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. Eric Morgan, 22, is faces a gun charge as well as obstruction of justice. Both were ordered held in jail without bail.
Prosecutors contend that Monty Morgan shot the two officers during a traffic stop and then handed the weapon to his brother, who ran away with it. Monty Morgan was shot by a third officer and both he and his brother were taken into custody a short time after the shooting.
1 suspect in custody, 1 sought in Milwaukee teen’s slaying
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb, police said.
Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center. A 16-year-old suspect is still being sought. Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.
The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but said they determined after further investigation that it wasn’t a random attack.
London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said the shooting occurred at his aunt’s home, where he and his mother were visiting, and no other injuries were reported.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether the home or someone inside was the target of the shooting.
Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.
A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.
The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off, the complaint filed Thursday said.
The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh, authorities said. He left and went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call, the Kenosha News reported. There was no word on his condition
The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it “accidentally went off,” according to the complaint.