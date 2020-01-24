Republicans unlikely to act on Evers’ redistricting plea
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to redraw Wisconsin’s electoral maps may put pressure on the Republicans who control the Legislature to consider an alternative plan, but it won’t force them to do anything differently next year and GOP leaders made clear they won’t change course.
The legal fight over Republican-drawn maps in Wisconsin in 2011 was one of the key gerrymandering cases that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court refused to hear the lawsuit, resulting in the current maps remaining in place despite Democrats’ claim that they unfairly favor Republicans.
The Supreme Court later ruled last year in similar cases out of North Carolina and Maryland, shutting the door in federal court on gerrymandering arguments by essentially saying that states are free to draw electoral borders as they please.
Democrats have tried in vain to have the Legislature change the redistricting process and create a nonpartisan commission. Republicans show no signs of budging, dismissing the proposal Evers laid out in Wednesday’s State of the State speech as political trickery.
“He can form whatever kind of fake, phony, partisan process he wants to create, but I have no doubt in the end we will do it the way we always have, which is to follow the constitution,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.
Under the state constitution, the Legislature is charged with redrawing the maps every decade the year after the census is completed. The governor then has the power to approve the maps or veto them. Evers’ creation of the commission wouldn’t change that.
The next census begins in April and the Legislature will redraw the state’s maps next year, just as it did in 2011.
State tax collections rise well above expectations
Republicans who control the Legislature are discussing a tax cut, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been more cautious and voiced concerns about meeting other priorities and warding against a future economic downturn. Senate Republicans, whose leader Scott Fitzgerald is running for Congress, are pushing to lower property taxes. Assembly Republicans also support cutting taxes, but aren’t fully behind lowering property taxes.
Fitzgerald said he will continue to work on a property tax cut that can be passed before the Senate adjourns for the year in March.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Republicans would not “grow the size of government” but instead would look at paying down debt or cutting taxes. He didn’t specify which taxes or debt might be targeted.
Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said any surplus should be used to address areas of urgent need, including bolstering school-based mental health and funding for the University of Wisconsin System.
Evers did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Appleton bans conversion therapy for minors
APPLETON — The City of Appleton has banned licensed medical and mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors.
The resolution passed by the Common Council Wednesday night defines conversion therapy as the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The 14-1 vote came after several hours of testimony at an overcrowded meeting.
Opponents of the ban say it is too broad and would infringe on parental rights.
Mother’s boyfriend charged in disabled daughter’s murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A central Wisconsin man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend’s disabled adult daughter.
Samantha Roberts, 20, died Friday at her home in Nekoosa. Roberts had cerebral palsy, couldn’t speak and used a wheelchair, according to court documents.
An autopsy showed Roberts died from significant head trauma.
Roberts’ mother told police she checked on her daughter in a first-floor bedroom then went upstairs and took a bath. When she returned downstairs she found her daughter was “suffering from a medical emergency,” the documents said. Roberts died a short time later.
Officials said the mother’s boyfriend, who lived in the home, told police he hit Roberts several days before her death, but didn’t cause the injuries that killed her.
Man admits murdering father with piece of lumber
MENOMONIE — A Dunn County man fatally beat his elderly father with a piece of lumber, telling investigators it was payback for years of physical and emotional abuse he endured as a child, according to prosecutors.
Gary Styer, 51, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 15 death of 78-year-old Edward Styer in rural Colfax.
According to a criminal complaint, Gary Styer went to his father’s bedroom while he was sleeping and began beating him in the head and torso with a 2 by 4.
Styer is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Court records say he will be assigned a public defender.