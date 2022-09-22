Illinois state senator indicted over red-light cameras
CHICAGO — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems.
Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with lying to the FBI, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors allege that Jones, a South Side Democrat, told an individual with an interest in the camera system operator SafeSpeed that he would protect it from legislation in the General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate.
Prosecutors did not name the red-light camera company, but SafeSpeed issued a statement Tuesday indicating that a former associate was involved.
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive, officials said.
Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Ill., was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Susanna Ortiz denied bail for Moreno during a Wednesday bond hearing, despite defense arguments that she suffers from mental issues. Ortiz called Moreno’s alleged actions “intentionally brutal and heinous.”
The boy, Josiah Brown, went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” officials said. Prosecutors said Wednesday that he is not expected to survive.
Wisconsin GOP rejects Evers’ request for special session
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban.
Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt.
It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election.
Milwaukee police union sues city over unsafe weapons
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s police union is suing the city over service weapons that officers say aren’t safe because they have inadvertently fired without anyone pulling the trigger.
It’s the latest legal action involving the P320 model firearm manufactured by SIG Sauer, including a case filed in Philadelphia in June by a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a serious leg injury when his holstered gun discharged. SIG Sauer, based in Newington, N.H., has denied the P320 model is defective.
The Milwaukee Police Association says the department-issued handguns have inadvertently misfired three times in the past two years resulting in injuries to two officers.
KENOSHA, Wis. — A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn’t expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley says the police investigation shows that the homeowner defended himself against attack in his own home which had been illegally entered.
“So, under those circumstances, it doesn’t appear to me that there’s any reason why there would be a criminal charge,” Graveley told the Kenosha News.
Officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious person who was damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes, according to Kenosha police.
Officials said the intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. Police said the homeowner fought back and the intruder was killed during the struggle.
