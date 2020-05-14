Worker charged with filming women while they showered
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago construction worker allegedly filmed and photographed three young women while they showered, authorities said.
Jose Gaspar, 45, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized videotaping, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.
Gaspar was hired to work on the house in Hinsdale last November, Berlin’s office said. He took dozens of photos and videos of the homeowner’s 15-year-old and 22-year-old daughters and another 16-year-old girl.
Gaspar was caught after an acquaintance of the family learned about the photos and videos and alerted it.
Police: Passenger in stolen car injured
MILWAUKEE — Police say a passenger in a stolen vehicle was struck and critically injured by a Milwaukee squad car after a crash.
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when the driver crashed into another vehicle, ejecting the passenger who was struck by the squad car, according to Milwaukee police.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
The 30-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital where he’s in critical condition, officials said.
Man shot to death in Iowa identified
MERRILL, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death this week in a northwestern Iowa home.
Kevin Leroy Juzek, 51, died from shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Juzek’s death has been ruled a homicide, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The sheriff’s office said another man at the home, 81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp, was arrested and is being held at the county jail as a suspect in the case. So far, Knapp has been charged only with domestic assault.
Twins accepted to 37 colleges
MILWAUKEE — A set of identical twins from Milwaukee have a lot more in common than their appearances.
Arielle and Arianna Williams are graduating from high school at the top of their class. The twins have the two highest grade point averages in their class at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and have each been accepted to 37 colleges.
“Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like oh man, but we still did good,” Arianna Williams, said.