Energy company agrees to close Illinois coal plant in 2022
PEORIA, Ill — Texas-based Vistra Energy has agreed to shutter a coal power facility in central Illinois by the end of 2022 under a preliminary settlement with environmental groups that sued the plant in 2013.
The Sierra Club announced Monday that the agreement with Vistra Energy affiliate Illinois Power Resources Generating to close the E.D. Edwards coal plant in Peoria County will proceed to the federal judge hearing the case, the Journal Star reported.
Sierra Club’s release also states the agreement includes the provision of $8.6 million to create clean energy jobs and public health and environmental projects in Illinois.
The announcement comes less than a month after Vistra disclosed plans to shut down its coal power plants in Canton, Havana, Hennepin and in Coffeen, which is south of Springfield.
Wisconsin officer cleared in fatal shooting
MENASHA, Wis. — The Winnebago County District Attorney’s office says an officer’s use of deadly force in Menasha was justified.
Police fatally shot 43-year-old Shawn Blowers outside his apartment on June 25. Officers were executing a search warrant for child pornography at the apartment.
A 250-page report by Wisconsin’s Department of Justice says Blowers was initially cooperative as officers entered his apartment, but then walked to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and walked toward officers.
WLUK-TV reported that in police body camera footage Blowers can be heard repeatedly saying “kill me” and “do it” as officers draw their guns. Neenah police officer Christopher Gorden, who shot Blowers, has been cleared. Gorden had been on administrative leave per the police department’s policy.
Hearing waived in case tied to missing Wisconsin brothers
KINGSTON, Mo. — A man charged with tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in Missouri has waived his right to a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for a trial.
Court records show that 25-year-old Garland Nelson was ordered to be arraigned Oct. 7 after foregoing his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Monday.
Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wis., were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who allegedly wore a “Scream” mask while repeatedly stabbing another woman after breaking into an apartment where the victim was dog sitting was held without bond Sunday.
Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 20, was arrested Friday — nearly two weeks after the attack at an apartment in Canaryville — and charged with attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.
Before denying bail in the case, Associate Cook County Circuit Court Judge Mary Marubio cited the “truly random and violent nature of the crime.”
Calhoun-Murdock was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals at an apartment in the West Town neighborhood.
Chicago police had “encountered her” the day after the Sept. 1 crime with a Kindle reader that was later determined to have been stolen from the apartment where the attack took place, according to a U.S. Marshals Service report.