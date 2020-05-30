DES MOINES — Des Moines police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred people who gathered Friday night near the downtown police headquarters after a peaceful rally earlier in the evening.
Live video by KCCI-TV showed police trying to talk with protesters at a rally several days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Floyd's death that occurred after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck has led to nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul that have spread to other cities around the country.
Organizers of a rally outside Des Moines police headquarters had asked people to leave after the hourlong event but some remained nearby, occasionally shouting slogans at police who were wearing helmets and holding shields.
Police fired tear gas about 9 p.m., leading many protesters to run into nearby streets. Several blocks near the station, less than a half-mile from the state Capitol, were blocked to motorists.