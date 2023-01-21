DES MOINES — Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy who reportedly aimed a gun at them will not be charged, the Iowa Attorney General’s office said.
The officers were legally justified in the shooting on Dec. 26 at the boy’s grandmother’s apartment, according to a report released Wednesday. The teenager was identified in court papers as T.J.
Four officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute involving T.J. and his stepfather found him at a nearby apartment where his grandmother lived.
Police body cameras and witness accounts all verify that T.J. was holding a pistol when officers arrived. He ignored about 70 pleas from officers, a friend and his grandmother to put the gun down during the nearly 5-minute confrontation, according to the report.
T.J. made the statement “I’m going to die” about 40 seconds before aiming his gun at two of the officers. Three of the policemen at the scene shot him a total of 14 times.
The three officers who fired — Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher and Thomas Garcia — have been on leave since the shooting, which is protocol after fatal shootings.
4 children injured when buses collide on I-55 near Chicago
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.
Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.
The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.
The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.
Judge orders paramedics held for trial on murder charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher.
Prosecutors filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following Friday’s preliminary hearing.
Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”
If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could each face between 20 and 60 years in prison.
Experts have said it’s rare for emergency medical providers to face criminal charges in a patient’s death. Illinois authorities have argued that the two defendants had the training and other knowledge to know that Moore could have been seriously injured or killed by being strapped to the stretcher while lying on his stomach.
Moore’s family announced Thursday that they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Finley, Cadigan and their employer, a company called LifeStar Ambulance Service.
Wisconsin man sentenced to life for killing college student
MADISON, Wis. — A judge on Friday sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without parole.
David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence; the only question was whether Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor would make Kahl eligible for parole at some point.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Kahl told Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor before she handed down his sentence that he didn’t want parole.
“I would like to apologize to everybody, especially the Zimmerman family,” Kahl told the court. “I took away Brittany’s 21-year-old life, family that she could have had. ... And I’m accepting the punishment that I’ve got coming.”
Zimmerman, a senior microbiology student, was engaged to be married when she encountered Kahl on April 2, 2008. Kahl had been awake for eight days and taking methamphetamine and crack when he knocked on the door to her apartment asking for money to fix a flat tire. He was actually looking for money to buy drugs, according to court documents.
He was in the apartment’s bathroom when he heard Zimmerman call police. He told his mother in an Oct. 22 phone call from jail that he came out of the bathroom and “snapped.” He said he threw her down and strangled her with a T-shirt. When he noticed she was still alive he stabbed her 19 times, according to Taylor, and Kahl’s confession.
Searchers find body believed to be that of missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. — A woman’s body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December, police said.
Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for Felicia J. Wanna, 50.
Revels said in a statement that authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it becomes available.
The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29, and may have been in La Crosse on Jan. 3.
That statement said Wanna “has a history of mental health concerns and is considered to be endangered and possibly in crisis.”
The Township of La Grange is located about 80 miles northwest of Madison.
UW-Green Bay official to become chancellor at UW-Whitewater
MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Green Bay official with a long resume of working in university administration will serve as UW-Whitewater’s next chancellor, UW System leaders announced Thursday.
UWGB Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at Whitewater on March 1. He will make $265,000 annually.
King worked as vice president for enrollment management and student financial services at Bethune-Cookman University before joining the UWGB administration.
He also has served as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Florida Atlantic University and led the Council for Student Affairs of the University System of Florida.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a master’s degree in higher education administration/student affairs from Florida State University. He holds a doctorate in education administration and leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
