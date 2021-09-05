Gunfire strikes 4-year-old boy inside Chicago home
CHICAGO — A four-year-old boy was shot twice in the head Friday when bullets came through the front window of a home, Chicago Police said.
A police media report on the shooting said the child was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that shell casings were visible in the front yard of a three-story apartment building in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. A front window of the building was shattered.
The Chicago Fire Department said a 34-year-old woman also was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries related to the shooting.
Further information about the boy’s condition and the shooting has not been released.
The boy is the second four-year-old child to be hurt by gun violence in the city this week. Police previously said a four-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of gunmen in two cars, wounding her on the stoop of her home in Englewood on Tuesday.
The girl was reported to be in good condition on Wednesday.
Second suspect arrested in fatal Des Moines shootingDES MOINES — A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured two others earlier this week, Des Moines police said.
The shooting Monday night killed 40-year-old Frederick M. McCuller II and injured a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. All the victims were from Des Moines.
Danil James Deng, 17, was charged in adult court on Wednesday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police announced Friday night a second suspect, 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with the same crimes.
Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.
Infant found dead on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — A recently born infant was found dead near a business on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the body was found around 9:50 a.m. Friday near a business on the 5600 block of North Teutonia Avenue. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and no description of the infant was made available.
Officers are seeking the parents.
Prosecutor clears parole officer who shot suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A parole officer who shot a suspect in a confrontation that saw the officer also injured has been cleared by a prosecutor of wrongdoing.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber issued a report clearing Officer Mike Brown in the Aug. 20 shooting in Council Bluffs, the Daily Nonpareil reported.
The report says the shooting stemmed from officers’ attempts to arrest Brandon Hines and a woman on warrants. Brown and another officer blocked Hines’ car with their own, officials said, but instead of getting out of his car, Hines reportedly rammed one officer’s car and drove toward Brown.
Investigators said Brown then fired his gun six times, hitting Hines in the shoulder and hand, before Hines’ car hit Brown and ran over his foot. A chase ensued, and Hines was later arrested in neighboring Omaha, Neb., where he was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.
Wilber said the evidence shows Brown was justified in shooting at Hines.
Man charged after bicycle crash kills Iowa woman
HULL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a woman was killed when her bicycle was hit by a truck in northwest Iowa.
Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was riding her bike Friday evening about 2 miles north of Hull when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, the Sioux Center Sheriff’s office said.
Moss died at a nearby hospital, The Sioux City Journal reported.
De Jong was taken to the Sioux County Jail and booked on suspicion of homicide caused by driving while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving, the sheriff’s office said.
The accident remains under investigation.
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois coroner has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that include stealing more than $14,000 from dead people.
According to the indictment on multiple counts of official misconduct and theft of government funds, Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz stole cash belonging to dead people from the coroner’s evidence vault and pocketed about $2,500 he required family members to pay to recover the cremated remains of homeless loved ones.
“The defendant’s actions took advantage of grieving families and abused the trust of Winnebago County residents, Illinois General Kwame Raoul said in a statement this week announcing the indictment.
The charges reported by the Rockford Register Star come nearly a year after Raoul’s office charged Hintz with several counts of official misconduct, forgery for allegedly spending money on hotel rooms, car rentals and other expenses unrelated to official county business.
According last week’s indictment by a Winnebago County grand jury, Hintz maintained that he released some of the money to the county administrator but Raoul’s office said it found no evidence that Hintz had, in fact, done that.
Hintz did not respond to a request for comment that The Associated Press left with his office on Friday afternoon.