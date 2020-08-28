Protests mostly peaceful in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A crowd demonstrating for racial justice blocked traffic, but otherwise remained relatively peaceful in downtown Madison.
The protest Wednesday night was the fourth night of demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha. The crowd of 250 to 300 walked downtown streets chanting, giving speeches and urging onlookers in a student apartment building to join them.
The protest was in contrast to three previous nights when demonstrations turned destructive with some people shattering windows, lighting fires and looting stores.
Woman sentenced for driving off bridge
URBANA, Ill. — An Illinois woman who admitted being drunk when she drove off an unfinished bridge onto a highway, seriously injuring a man, has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Ashia Marshall, 30, wept in court Wednesday as she expressed remorse for what she called the “most disastrous and humiliating time in my life,” The News-Gazette reported.
The Champaign woman had pleaded guilty in June to aggravated driving under the influence in the September 2019 crash in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Marshall drove through construction barriers onto a bridge being rebuilt over Interstate 57 before her car vaulted down the embankment onto the highway’s west side. It was stopped by a concrete barrier before entering I-57’s southbound lanes.
Both of the two men who were passengers in Marshall’s car were injured, and one of them suffered chest injuries, a collapsed lung and a damaged kidney.
Marshall’s blood-alcohol content was 0.225, almost three times the limit at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Ronda Holliman said Marshall, a single mother of two, has known for almost a decade that she needs medication for mental-health issues, but instead “she self-medicated with alcohol and drugs.”
2 nuclear plants to close
BYRON, Ill. — Two nuclear plants in northern Illinois will shut down next year, resulting in the loss of up to 1,400 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, the power company said Thursday.
Exelon, the power company that owns Byron Generating Station and the Dresden Generating Station, announced in a statement Thursday that it will close both plants next fall. The Byron station is slated for closure in September 2021 and the Dresden plant in Morris in November 2021.
In addition to employing more than 1,500 people full time, the two plants also generate millions of dollars in taxes and also make charitable contributions to the two communities, the Rockford Register Star reported.
In Byron, Exelon pays $38 million a year in property taxes, according to Ogle County tax records. The station also provides more than $300,000 to local charities each year, the company said.
Overall, nuclear power stations have been struggling to compete with the cheap power produced from shale gas, which is often extracted through hydraulic fracking.
Exelon is expected to save $50 million by scaling back the refueling outages scheduled for this fall at both stations. That will also result in the elimination of up to 1,400 of the more than 2,000 mainly union jobs typically associated with the refueling.