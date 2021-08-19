Report: Wisconsin police budgets were cut prior to protests
MADISON — Police departments across Wisconsin saw their budgets cut and number of sworn officers reduced before the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis and the national “defund police” debate, a report released Tuesday showed.
That suggests that cutting police and fire department budgets is less about a deliberate attempt to defund them and more about confronting difficult fiscal realities, the report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said.
The report comes after Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have cut state aid to communities that reduce police budgets.
The report found that while total spending on law enforcement by all Wisconsin municipalities grew 1.3% between 2018 and 2019, 253 municipalities decreased how much they spent. They ranged in size from Milwaukee and Green Bay to 144 communities with fewer than 2,000 residents.
Over that same period, 461 municipalities increased funding on police, led by Madison at $2.2 million, West Allis at $1.7 million and Racine at $1.5 million.
Between 2018 and 2019, the number of sworn officers statewide increased by 90 but 59 municipalities cut officers. Total police employment, including civilians, grew by 2% while the number of sworn officers was up just 1.2%.
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that about 4 a.m. a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.
The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene, but have since reopened.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
Dealer who provided deadly drugs given 11 years in prison
FOND DU LAC — A man convicted of delivering drugs that caused an overdose death has been sentenced in Fond du Lac County to 11 years in prison.
David Bresser was earlier found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the methamphetamine death of a 34-year-old man who was found in the Fond du Lac River in April of 2020 and for delivering fentanyl to a woman found unconscious at a Ripon home last August.
Authorities questioned the 27-year-old Bresser after finding a Facebook message from the man who later died that arranged a time and pickup place for purchasing methamphetamine.
Fond du Lac County Judge Paul Czisny on Tuesday ordered Bresser to serve eight years in prison on the homicide conviction and three years for delivering drugs, followed by seven years of extended supervision.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said that according to the medical examiner’s records, the county set a record in 2020 with 30 overdose deaths, 26 of which were fentanyl related.
“Overdose deaths are a heartbreaking loss of life and we experienced too many of those heartbreaks in 2020,” Toney said. My heart goes out to the families that have suffered one of these tragic losses as well as to those with a family member battling addiction.”