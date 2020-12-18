Inspector general: police misconduct cases closed despite available evidence
CHICAGO — Chicago’s inspector general said Thursday that most police misconduct investigations were closed for lacking sworn testimony even when other suitable evidence, like 911 audio, was available.
Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s 62-page report found investigations conducted in 2017 and 2018 by the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability often ended prematurely and improperly for lacking signed affidavits even “when there was objective, verifiable evidence” that could be used instead.
Typically when someone files a complaint against police, state law requires the accuser to sign an affidavit. But that requirement can be waived, called an affidavit override, particularly if there’s other evidence like a police report, video or medical records. The override requests are most common with domestic abuse or excessive force allegations.
The inspector general looked at outcomes of 8,602 complaints filed against police in 2017 and 2018, saying that would allow ample time for study as investigations can take years. Of the 3,678 that made it to the final investigative stage, 2,290 or roughly 62%, were closed for lacking an affidavit.
Teen charged in carjacking murder case
CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after Chicago police say he was identified as one of three carjackers involved in a shootout that killed a retired firefighter leaving his favorite popcorn shop earlier this month.
The boy, not identified because he has been charged as a juvenile, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 16th Street in Chicago Heights, police said.
He also faces an attempted armed robbery charge.
Williams worked for the Chicago Fire Department for more than two decades.
Remains believed to be missing woman
HARRISBURG — Remains believed to be those of a missing Harrisburg woman have been discovered in southern Illinois not far from where she was last seen, authorities said.
Kimberly Stewart-Whittington, then 51, was reported missing in September 2019 and searches by authorities and volunteers failed to find her.
A deer hunter and his sons discovered remains in woods near the Saline-Pope county line, Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said.
No foul play is suspected at this time, Suits said. The cause of death is under investigation.
There’s no DNA confirmation yet but all other evidence points to the remains being those of Stewart-Whittington, said her daughter, Sabrina Stewart. That evidence includes dental records, other health-related identifications and articles found at the scene.