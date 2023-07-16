Man killed by Iowa police had ‘hit list,’ authorities say
Police in Omaha say they found a “hit list” at the home of a Nebraska man suspected of a homicide and carjacking before being fatally shot by police in western Iowa last weekend.
Investigators said they found two guns in the stolen car driven by Matthew Briggs, 41. When detectives searched his home in Papillion, Neb., they found a list that included the name of the man who was killed as well as the names of two of Briggs’ ex-girlfriends, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement Thursday.
Omaha police did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking details about the list.
The Associated Press
