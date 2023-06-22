More than three weeks have passed since a downtown Davenport building collapsed. Since then, people have been rescued from the building, died in the building, and crews have begun clearing the site where the more-than-a-century-old building once stood.
So far, though, a federal disaster declaration has yet to be issued.
For the second time in the past three weeks, Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested federal financial assistance from President Joe Biden.
The first letter to the White House, which Iowa’s delegates added their names to, was sent June 6, and asked for federal aid at an estimated cost of $5 million to $6 million.
Assistance from federal agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can only be authorized by a disaster declaration from Biden. The first request from Reynolds has not generated a formal response.
“To date, I have not received a formal determination as to the status of that request,” Reynolds’ most recent letter stated.
Reynolds, who boasted a government surplus in September, says the building collapse is “of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the state and the affected local governments.”
Reynolds’ letter cites the multiple nonprofits that have stepped up to assist, and noted that some expenses still remain.
Costs associated with the building collapse include debris removal, demolition, response activities, emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for Scott County, according to Reynolds’ second request.
The city has hired companies to manage the demolition, which includes addressing the possible presence of asbestos in the building. On June 1, Tom Warner, city attorney for Davenport, addressing calls to hold the building’s owner accountable by assessing a fine for failure to maintain safe conditions, suggested the costs associated with demolition may be passed on to the owner.
“When we bring that building down it’s going to be costly,” Warner said. “The last thing we want is that owner to transfer that property and avoid that demolition lien.”