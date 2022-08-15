Hit-and-run on Chicago street leaves 3 people dead, 1 injured
CHICAGO — Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said.
A sedan hit the four males around 5 a.m. on the city’s South Side and then drove away, Chicago police said. No one was in custody, police said.
Video circulating online purported to show them being struck by a fast-moving car, but police declined to release further information.
Three victims were pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The fourth was taken to a different Chicago hospital. Their names and ages were unknown Sunday.
2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois
HANNA CITY, Ill. — Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.
According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.
The roadway was closed Saturday afternoon as crews worked to clear debris.
The National Transportation Safety Board said that it was investigating the crash of the Mooney M20K plane.
Hanna City is about 180 miles southwest of Chicago.
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. — Officials in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration have moved a step closer toward replacing the state’s troubled youth prison, announcing last week that they’ve picked a site in Milwaukee for a new facility.
The existing youth prison, a combination facility for boys and girls known as Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, is located outside Irma in northern Wisconsin. The prison has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse for years. The American Civil Liberties Union in 2017 filed a federal lawsuit, which resulted in a judge ordering an independent monitor to provide regular reports on prison conditions.
The Legislature in 2018 passed a bill calling for the state Department of Corrections to close the prison and replace it with smaller, regional facilities.
Efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless until Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new state youth prison. Administration officials said Thursday that as of July 28 they had signed an agreement to acquire the site. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the site is in an industrial district.
Under the bill, the Milwaukee Common Council must sign off on the site. The council isn’t scheduled to meet again until September, but Evers’ administration said council President Jose Perez is expected to call a special meeting to vote on the site this week. The Journal Sentinel reported the meeting is set for Friday.
Council approval would be the first of a number of steps toward construction, including public hearings and rezoning approval from the city.
