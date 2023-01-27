Convicted murderer dies in Iowa prison
LE MARS, Iowa — An Iowa man who was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing his stepson has died, corrections department officials said.’
Thomas Knapp, 84, died Thursday of natural causes after a chronic illness while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced.
Knapp was convicted in September of first-degree murder and willful injury in the May 11, 2020, death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in their rural Merrill home, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Thomas Knapp was also convicted of willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault for beating his now ex-wife, Darlene Knapp.
Rockford man charged with abuse of corpse
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 23-year-old Rockford man has been charged with abuse of a corpse for stealing a funeral home van containing a body that was later dumped in Chicago, authorities said Wednesday.
The man, who remained at large Wednesday, also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen from outside the Rockford business Saturday. Chicago police found it Sunday without the body.
The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was recovered Monday evening behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side.
Brown’s body was returned to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Brown’s family has been notified of the incident and has been working with an out-of-state funeral home to have the body returned to his family in Mississippi.
Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood fire
CHICAGO — A central Illinois man was charged Wednesday with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month, federal law enforcement said.
Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, is accused of “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the clinic in Peoria, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Massengill was arrested by Peoria police Tuesday.
Investigators said Massengill initially denied responsibility but later acknowledged setting the fire.
If convicted, Massengill faces up to 40 years in prison with a minimum sentence of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement. The charge could also carry up to three years of supervised release and $250,000 in fines.
Student sentenced for spying
CHICAGO — A former Chicago graduate student was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. with knowledge about aerospace and satellite technology.
A federal jury in Chicago in September convicted Ji Chaoqun, 31, of conspiracy to act as an agent of China’s Ministry of State Security without notifying the U.S. attorney general, acting as a spy in the U.S., and lying on a government form about his contacts with foreign agencies.
