Invasive insect found in 3 counties
DES MOINES — State agricultural officials say an insect that’s killed millions of ash trees has been confirmed in three more Iowa counties, bring the total to 69 counties.
Samples were found in New Hampton in Chickasaw County, Hampton in Franklin County and Anamosa in Jones County. Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the samples positive for the emerald ash borer.
The bugs are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002 and in Iowa in 2010.Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward. The trees usually die within four years.
Boy sentenced to prison for slaying
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A 16-year-old Nebraska boy has been sentenced to 10 to 50 years in prison for the slaying of a man in western Iowa.
Pottawattamie County District Court records say Xavier Smith-Catchings, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday. He’d entered a written plea of guilty Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for his plea. He and three men were charged with killing Adam Angeroth in January.
The judge had ruled that Smith-Catchings’ case remain in district court because it was unlikely he’d be rehabilitated in the juvenile system. He was 15 when Angeroth was stabbed and beaten to death.
Iowa residents Nicholas Haner, of Harlan; Ryan McDonald, of Glenwood; and Liam Stec, of Omaha, Nebraska, were sentenced earlier last week to 35-50 years. They all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charges.
Names of men killed in fire releasedFRUITLAND — Authorities have released the names of two people who died in an eastern Iowa house fire.
The Muscatine County medical examiner’s office has identified the two men as Graham Jared, 45, and his nephew, Ethan Jared, 21. They both lived in the Fruitland home.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning. Authorities said the fire doesn’t appear to have been set intentionally.