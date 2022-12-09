APPLETON, Wis. — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect.
Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf, WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wis., reported Thursday.
Meyer lived about a mile from where Rolf’s body was found on Nov. 7, 1988, just outside of Appleton, Wis. The complaint alleges that Meyer fled to Washington after the slaying. He now lives in Eastonville. Rolf had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled. Meyer was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. He was jailed in Washington pending extradition to Wisconsin.
No bond for woman charged in mother’s death
CHICAGO — A judge declined to ease bond conditions Thursday and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the 2014 death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali.
The decision means Heather Mack, 27, will remain in custody without bond while awaiting a July trial in federal court in Chicago. Mack was arrested in Chicago in November 2021 after serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in the killing. The body of her socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was stuffed in a suitcase and left in a taxi outside a hotel on the island of Bali.
Man accused of attempting to kill in-laws
MILWAUKEE — A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail last month. The man is now charged with trying to kill his in-laws during that window.
Waukesha County circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other charges Nov. 30, WTMJ-TV reported Wednesday. The day after his sentencing, he traveled to Crete, Ill., fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department. They are expected to survive.
Liu now faces a series of charges in Illinois related to that incident, including two counts of attempted murder.
Liu previously pleaded guilty to battery, criminal damage to property and contact after a domestic abuse arrest related to the attack on his wife over the summer. Dorow sentenced him to four months in jail, with work release and probation.
“First off, my thoughts and prayers are with the victims for a speedy and full recovery,” Dorow said in a statement, WTMJ reported. “In this case, I sentenced Mr. Liu to jail despite it being his first offense. It’s unfortunate he did not report to jail as ordered and instead went to Illinois.”
