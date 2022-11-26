An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management.
Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer, of Corydon.
According to the board, Archer committed an act that may have adversely affected the health of a patient.
The board alleges that while Archer worked at an unspecified care facility on Dec. 11, 2021, she “placed a sheet around a resident” in a manner that acted as a restraint.
The board documents don’t provide any other details on the incident.
However, care-facility inspection reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals indicate the incident took place at Corydon Specialty Care and was treated as a case of dependent adult abuse.
The inspections department believed the incident was serious enough to warrant a citation for resident abuse, and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services fined the home $41,605.
State inspectors alleged a Corydon Specialty Care resident who suffered from dementia and had severe cognitive issues had been “tied with a sheet while in a wheelchair” to keep her restrained, and that this was done purely for the convenience of the staff.
A worker at the home had reported that Archer and another nurse were in the dining room, standing next to a female resident in a wheelchair, and complaining they weren’t going to get all their work done that shift.
The two nurses requested someone bring them a bed sheet. The worker later saw the resident in the dining room tied to her wheelchair with a bed sheet that encircled her legs and chest, preventing her from standing up.
Another employee later reported seeing the woman struggling to free herself and told inspectors that she and a colleague had difficulty loosening the knots on the sheet.
A photo was taken by one of the home’s employees, reportedly showing the woman with the sheet wrapped between and around her legs.
The two accused nurses denied tying the resident down, saying the woman may have tangled herself up in the sheet after they placed it on top of her, according to the inspectors’ report.
In talking to state inspectors, the administrator allegedly acknowledged the worker who took the photo was asked to delete it, and she added that she had not kept a copy of the photo as evidence.
The Iowa Board of Nursing is requiring Archer to complete 30 hours of education in managing difficult patients. Her license remains active.
