An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management.

Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer, of Corydon.

