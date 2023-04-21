No injuries, leaks reported after more than a dozen freight train cars derail
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — About 15 cars of a freight train derailed Wednesday night just south of Chicago.
No injuries or leaks were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment around 9:30 p.m. in Blue Island, CSX said in a statement.
CSX said 13 cars derailed. Blue Island police said one of 15 cars that derailed possibly is a tanker, according to WBBM-TV.
The cause of the derailment was under investigation. Crews worked Thursday morning to clear the derailed cars.
WLS-TV reported that several vehicles parked near the tracks were crushed.
Recent derailments across the U.S. have raised concern about rail safety.
A March 30 BNSF derailment in southwestern Minnesota forced about 800 people from their homes. Ten cars hauling ethanol were among 23 that came off the tracks.
A Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, released hazardous chemicals that burned. Roughly half the town of about 5,000 people had to evacuate.
Former Wisconsin parole board chair charged with felony
MILWAUKEE — The former chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, who until this week was also an alderman in Racine, has been charged with a felony, accused of using his capacity as a public official for private interests.
John Tate II was charged Tuesday with one count of “private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity” in Racine County, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
According to the complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position, after approving the creation of the job as president of the Common Council.
Prosecutors argue that Tate’s applying for the job, and negotiating terms of his employment agreement, “acted on behalf of his own pecuniary interest.”
Tate initially announced that he would resign as an alderman to begin as a violence interruption coordinator in mid-November. However, he didn’t resign until his term finished Monday after he said he had been advised that state law prohibits sitting local elected officials from taking positions that were created during their term of office.
If convicted, Tate faces 31/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Tate’s attorney, Pat Cafferty, said in a statement that Tate did not break the law and he plans to vigorously and aggressively fight the allegations.
Last year, Gov. Tony Evers asked for Tate’s resignation as parole commission chairman, following Tate’s decision to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death, in the presence of the couple’s two young children.
Company fined for crane that collapsed bridge, contaminated Iowa riverA Texas company whose crane collapsed a bridge in southwest Iowa and spilled diesel fuel into the West Nodaway River was recently fined nearly $4,000, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
A crane operator for Mammoet USA North steered onto a bridge near Massena on Sept. 8, 2022, that was not capable of handling the crane’s weight. The bridge had a load capacity of 40 tons. The crane weighed 61 tons.
The bridge collapsed, and the crane went into the river and spilled diesel fuel and other fluids. A DNR investigation found that the river contamination killed about 400 fish. The crane operator suffered cuts to his face and neck, according to KJAN Radio.
It’s unclear how much diesel went into the river, but a company that was tasked with cleaning up the spill pumped at least 1,500 gallons of fuel and water from the river, the DNR said. It placed absorbent booms up to a half mile downstream from the bridge to contain the contamination.
The DNR fined the company $3,000 for the spill and ordered it to pay $840.51 of restitution for killing the fish and the department’s investigation of the fish kill.
