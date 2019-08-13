Authorities: Home explosion kills man inside
MANAWA — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man was killed when his home exploded.
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz said that the man killed in the Sunday morning explosion was likely asleep. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 64-year-old Mark Steven Zielke.
Wilz said the home was “totally obliterated.” Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau said debris was “scattered all over the place.” Rosenau said he’d seen something like the scene “only on TV.”
News outlets report the debris spread at least 500 feet, damaging nearby properties.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Wilz said the fire marshal conducted an initial investigation and insurance companies will send over their own investigators.
Evers urges Trump to end trade wars
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is urging President Donald Trump to end his trade wars with other countries because they’re hurting Wisconsin farmers.
Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Monday asking him to end the disputes. He said Wisconsin farmers are suffering a “triple whammy” of trade uncertainty, low commodity prices and bad weather.
The state Democratic Party held a news conference earlier Monday to criticize Trump on the one-year anniversary of a tweet in which the president called for a boycott of Harley- Davidson motorcycles.
Authorities identify missing swimmer
MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a body found off the Lake Michigan shore in a Milwaukee suburb as a missing 19-year-old swimmer.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the body was positively identified as Aaron Polnitz, of Brookfield.
Polnitz was swimming in Lake Michigan near Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when he failed to surface on Aug. 5.
His body was spotted on the shoreline by people who were biking Sunday.
Woman suspected in boyfriend’s stabbing
ALEMENA — A man has been fatally stabbed in a small Barron County village and a woman has been arrested.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies and Turtle Lake officers were called to a residence in Alemena on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a woman who had just stabbed her boyfriend. They found a man dead in the backyard.
Officers located a female suspect a short time later and she was taken into custody. She has not been officially charged. The case is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner, Turtle Lake Police and State Patrol.