Fourth 1st-degree murder charge filed in girl’s shooting death
CHICAGO — A fourth man was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection with a July Fourth shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead.
Kevin Boyd, 28, was charged in Natalia Wallace’s death outside her grandparents’ home on Chicago’s West Side. Cook County Circuit Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Boyd held without bond.
Prosecutors told Marubio surveillance video captured Boyd’s face as he exited a white sedan and opened fire on a 32-year-old man who was walking in the direction of children playing in a street.
The man targeted in the shooting, who was wounded, identified Boyd as the gunman. A black face mask later found in the rear passenger area of the vehicle was positive for Boyd’s DNA, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told the court.
Kevin Boyd’s brothers, Terrell Boyd, 30, and Davion Mitchell, 22, were charged last summer with the shooting of Natalia Wallace, along with 33-year-old Reginald Merrill, who is accused of driving the brothers to and from the block. The three previously charged suspects have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and are being held at the Cook County Jail.
The shooting was related to a gang conflict in the area that also resulted in the murder of another brother of the Boyds and Mitchell five days before the shooting of the girl.
State administers 100,000 vaccine doses
CHICAGO — More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
Public health officials renewed their requests for people to limit travel and interactions outside their households during the holidays. While Illinois overall seemed to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge seen in other states, the death rate has remained high following soaring case counts earlier in November. Chicago health officials have said the city did report a spike in infections after Thanksgiving.
“The best way to avoid another surge in hospitalizations, another surge in deaths, another surge in new infections is to celebrate the holidays at home with the family you currently live with,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said at a news conference.
Man in wheelchair killed crossing street
CHICAGO — An 84-year-old Chicago man died after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing a street in his wheelchair, authorities said.
Marvin Brown was struck about 11:40 a.m. Monday by a Mercedes driven by a 29-year-old man as he crossed a street in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Brown was conscious when officers arrived at the scene but he suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead two hours later at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Autopsy results released Tuesday found that Brown died of multiple injuries he suffered in the collision. His death was ruled an accident.
The driver of the Mercedes, which was traveling at a high rate of speed when Brown was struck, was issued a citation for failure to give a pedestrian the right of way, police said.